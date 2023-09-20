Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: The Darkest Night

CookieRun: The Darkest Night Announced For Meta Quest

CookieRun: The Darkest Night is currently being worked on by Devsisters for Meta Quest, coming in episodes starting this Winter.

Devsisters, along with their development studio FreshDoh!, revealed a brand new VR title this morning with CookieRun: The Darkest Night. This is going to be a three-chapter VR adventure in which you'll be playing as the franchise's iconic GingerBrave, going off on a quest to save your fellow baked goods from the Witch's Castle. The game doesn't have a release date yet, only that we know it will eventually appear on Meta Quest sometime this Winter with the first chapter. But you can read more about it below, along with the latest trailer.

"CookieRun: The Darkest Night, formerly known as Project Q, represents an exciting addition to the CookieRun franchise. This game seamlessly blends action, adventure, and RPG elements to create an immersive virtual reality adventure. As the inaugural VR release within the CookieRun universe, it marks a significant milestone in the IP's evolution, an expansion of the user experience, and a testament to our dedication to exploring new genres and platforms. In this game, players will embark on an epic journey as CookieRun's main protagonist, GingerBrave. Players will strive to save their fellow cookies and break free from the Witch's Castle. Aptly titled The Darkest Night, the narrative revolves around a group of cookies confronting perils and challenges, all in their quest to escape the castle before the witch returns."

"Players will have the unique experience of playing the game from the perspective of a 4-inch cookie. They will explore all areas of the witch's castle, including the kitchen and laboratory, fight against giant enemies, and play a variety of puzzles and mini-games. The trailer for CookieRun: The Darkest Night provides a sneak peek into the origins of GingerBrave, encounters with fellow cookies and enemies in the castle, and explores the dark and mysterious spaces in the witch's castle."

