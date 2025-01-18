Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade

Hasbro Releases New Beyblade Starters & Boosters For 2025

Beyblades has a new set of items to kick off 2025, as you have a new set of Starters and Boosters to choose from for your collection

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's latest Beyblade X Starters & Boosters for 2025.

Explore new designs featuring familiar Beyblade franchise characters.

Customize battles with interchangeable blades in diverse packs.

Get insights into right-spinning Tops for dynamic gameplay.

Hasbro kicked off 2025 with a couple of new releases for Beyblade, as they revealed several new Starters and Boosters to start the year. This new crop of designs is here to give you a little something different with familiar and new characters from the franchise's history to play with. We have the full rundown and images for everything they revealed, as they are on the market now.

BEYBLADE X GALE WYVERN 3-60T & SWORD DRAN 3-80B DUAL PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Gale Wyvern 3-60T & Sword Dran 3-80B Dual Pack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops (Beystadium and Launchers required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Booster Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top.

BEYBLADE X STEEL SAMURAI 4-80T BOOSTER PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Steel Samurai 4-80T Booster Pack Set which includes 1 right-spinning Balance Type Top (Beystadium and Launcher required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Booster Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey.

BEYBLADE X BEAT TYRANNO 4-70Q & KNIFE SHINOBI 4-80HN DUAL PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Beat Tyranno 4-70Q & Knife Shinobi 4-80HN Dual Pack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops (Beystadium and Launchers required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Booster Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top.

BEYBLADE X BUSTER DRAN 1-60A UX STARTER PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Buster Dran 1-60A UX Starter Pack which includes 1 right-spinning Attack Type Top and Launcher (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Starter Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top. UX Tops are designed with unique functionalities expanding your customization options beyond what BX Tops offer.

BEYBLADE X WAND WIZARD 5-70DB UX STARTER PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Wand Wizard 5-70DB UX Starter Pack which includes 1 right-spinning Stamina Type Top and Launcher (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Starter Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top. UX Tops are designed with unique functionalities expanding your customization options beyond what BX Tops offer.

BEYBLADE X COWL SPHINX 9-80GN BOOSTER PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Cowl Sphinx 9-80GN Booster Pack Set which includes 1 right-spinning Defense Type Top (Beystadium and Launcher required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Booster Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top.

BEYBLADE X ARROW WIZARD 4-80GB BOOSTER PACK SET

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Arrow Wizard 4-80GB Booster Pack Set which includes 1 right-spinning Stamina Type Top (Beystadium and Launcher required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Booster Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Top.

