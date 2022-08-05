Arcade1Up Finally Get To Release Marvel Vs. Capcom 2

Arcade1Up has announced one of the biggest arcade titles we were hoping they'd get to work on as we're getting a Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 cabinet. A surprise announcement in time for Evo 2022, the company is finally releasing what has to be one of the most-requested items at any convention. The Capcom classic fighter will be presented in its classic retro format, with Wi-Fi enabled, giving you every character in the game right from the start. What's more, this one will be packed with retro content as you're getting SEVEN extra titles, which we have more info on below. Those of you who happen to be at Evo 2022 can try this out on the floor starting today! The cabinet will go up for pre-order on September 8th, with an official launch sometime in the Fall.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine is equipped with a 17-inch screen and boasts 56 playable characters and eight classic games including the title game, Marvel vs. Capcom 1, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Children of the ATOM, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War Of The Gems. The Wi-Fi-connected cabinet will allow gamers to play live online against opponents anywhere, from their own machine.

"Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is one of the most technical fighting games ever created," said Justin Wong, professional fighting game player, Arcade1Up QA Product Specialist and one of the most well-known Street Fighter players of all time. "Finally, there is a Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine that longtime fans can buy and play online at home against other gamers." "Following the success of our Marvel vs. Capcom arcade machine, we heard from fans that they wanted more experiences with their favorite heroes and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 delivers on that in a big way," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up. "We're delighted to exclusively offer this fan-favorite title alongside Arcade1Up's other Marvel and Capcom offerings, providing players with the ultimate value for their heated face-offs in one machine."