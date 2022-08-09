Apex Legends: Hunted Launches With New Battle Pass Trailer

Respawn Entertainment has officially launched Apex Legends: Hunted today as the game comes with a new season and a new Battle Pass. In case you haven't been following along the past few weeks, the new season brings with it a fresh Legend named Vantage, a rework of Kings Canyon, and a number of other additions to the game to make this a far more paranoid season as you're always on the lookout for snipers. We have all the details below from the team, as well as the latest trailer showing off what this Battle Pass will give you.

New Legend: Vantage – Vantage has learned everything the hard way. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage can weather any storm. Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, she became the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter. Meet the youngest person to join the Apex Games.

Kings Canyon Reforged – Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception. What was once Skull Town has risen from the ashes as Relic. Terraforming has altered popular ambush locations, widening or closing them off entirely, while the Cage has been opened and replaced with a simple platform, all to make the Games here as thrilling as can be.

Level Cap Increase – Aim for staggering heights with the significant new level cap increase. As the ascent continues, players can collect Legend Tokens and Apex Packs.

New Battle Pass – Players can set their sights on style with the Hunted Battle Pass. Wraith trophy hunts in her "Veteran Voyager" Legendary skin, and Caustic's Legendary "Field Research" skin shows his wild side. Additionally, the "Lucky Draw" Legendary skin turns a sidearm into the ultimate Wingman. Vantage, Bangalore and Horizon all have Epic skins to unlock, with full sets that complement their new heroic looks. The Battle Pass also features a new music pack, loading screens, emotes, banner frames and weapon charms, and for the first time, certain challenges can now be completed in the mode of a player's choice, giving them the flexibility to complete the Battle Pass their way.