Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $205.47 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $78.47 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $35.92 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $27.00 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $22.75 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $16.78 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $17.51 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $13.00 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $10.55 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleashed SR BT12-109: $8.48

While the bigger hits of this set haven't moved much, I must keep reiterating: Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR is so low in value for a Dragon Ball Super Card Game SCR. There is no drawback to buying this. This is in a range lower than we'll see in almost any other SCR. I'd certainly act before we see course correction, as this card would make more sense in the $50s.

The only notable fluctuation is that the Frieza, Divine Transformation SR has doubled in value. It wasn't even on the list last time but is now the sixth biggest card in the set.