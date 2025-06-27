Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in June 2025.

Article Summary Track the latest Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies card values for June 2025 with key Alternate Arts updates

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art remains the top chase card, holding strong at almost $1,500 in value

Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art sees the biggest drop, falling $90 but still highly sought after by collectors

Evolving Skies sets the pace for modern Pokémon card prices, influencing the current collector's market

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,492.46 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $702.83 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $394.40 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $305.45 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $277.83 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $259.72 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $245.56 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $236.65 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $136.84 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $124.59 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $116.23 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $106.01 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $52.97 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $48.54 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $45.30

Tracking Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies has been quite a ride. This is the definitive modern set, as its value is not only shocking on its own… but it's also essentially setting the tone for how the market is treating its sequel set, Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions. Almost six years after its release, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is still making waves.

The chase card, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, fell by $170 since May but remains a monster at almost $1,500 in value. The most notable change, however, is the $90 loss in value of Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art. Most of the other cards more or less retained their value since we last checked in May.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

