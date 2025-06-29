Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in June 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Loyal Three-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable in June 2025.

Article Summary Get the latest Pokémon TCG card values for Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable in June 2025.

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare leads the set, but most top cards are staying stable or dropping in price.

Collector interest is hot, but no huge chase cards—buying singles may beat chasing sealed packs right now.

Persian and Houndoom Illustration Rares are rising in value thanks to their fan-favorite popularity.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. All through 2025, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $49.55 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $43.93 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $43.07 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $38.23 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $33.26 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $31.86 Munkidori l Illustration Rare 072/064: $27.84 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $27.65 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $27.36 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $23.23 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $21.21 Okidogi ex Special Illustration Rare 090/064: $20.46 Pecharunt ex Special Illustration Rare 093/064: $19.03 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $18.78 Fezandipiti ex Full Art 084/064: $18.30

It has been since January 2025 since we checked in with this minor Scarlet & Violet-era set, and things largely remain the same. With the top card as a Gold Hyper Rare Item, this is not a set with any true chase cards. Instead of seeking out sealed product in hopes to pull your favorite card, I would suggest that collectors — especially completionist collectors — buy the cards as singles. Prices may yet drop on these, especially with the Earthen Vessel card which lost $16 in market value since January, but I do not personally think they'll increase much. I'd suggest keeping an eye on the value of the Persian and Houndoom Illustration Rares, as those are popular species. Those cards have seen growth this year, while most of the rest have dropped or remained static.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!