Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Imperfect Cell

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring Cell in his Imperfect Form.

Cell brought horror to Dragon Ball Z.

Think back to the episodes before Cell arrived. The android invasion was starting and tensions were higher than ever, with Goku sick and the others outmatched. Do you remember how immediately the threat of the androids was overshadowed by Cell? Cell's arrival took what was one of the tensest build-ups and flipped it completely, delivering something stranger and scarier than anyone could have predicted. Imperfect Cell may not have packed the power that we'd see in Perfect Cell, but it was the creepiest design we've seen from a Toriyama villain, ever. Of course, Cell becomes a complete powerhouse in his following forms, each of which has its memorable traits, but when it comes to haunting your nightmares? A face like Imperfect Cell's is a nightmare MVP.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Ultimate Deck 2022. You can follow our coverage by clicking the DBSCG tag right here.