Dwerve Confirmed For Late-May Release On Steam

Half Human Games and Electronic Sheep Games have confirmed they will be releasing the dungeon crawler Dwerve at the end of the month. This ghame has equal parts adventuring and tower defense mixed into the game as you'll basically be running all over the place as you play a young dwarf tinkerer who makes his way through caverns of a ruined kingdom, snagging technology, and then riunning back to protect what you have against those looking to conquer the topside. To say that this game will keep you busy is an understatement as your tasks will take you in every direction except your own bed to get a rest. The game will be released on May 31st, but before that happens, read up more on the game and enjoy the latest trailer below.

Dwerve is a tower defense dungeon crawler RPG where you play as a young dwarf tinkerer who adventures into a ruined kingdom and unearths the lost technologies of the ancient warsmiths: turrets and traps. These are the only weapons that can protect the dwarves from Witch-Queen Vandra and her army of bloodthirsty trolls and monstrous creatures hellbent on conquering the surface. An epic action-adventure with tower defense combat! Dungeon crawl through a ruined kingdom, fending off hordes with turrets and traps! Punch them into pits! Pull them into spinblades! Zap and burn them! Tower defense combat! Build turrets and traps to fend off swarms of monsters!

Build turrets and traps to fend off swarms of monsters! Dungeon crawling! Explore a ruined kingdom brimming with hidden secrets and puzzles!

Explore a ruined kingdom brimming with hidden secrets and puzzles! Upgrade your turrets and traps! Each has its own upgrade tree with 100+ upgrades in all!

Each has its own upgrade tree with 100+ upgrades in all! Fight epic boss battles! Use strategy, wit, and fast reflexes to out maneuver massive monsters!

Use strategy, wit, and fast reflexes to out maneuver massive monsters! Discover powerful artifacts! Dragonfire Boots, Lionheart Shield, Gurrakk's Hammer, and more!

Dragonfire Boots, Lionheart Shield, Gurrakk's Hammer, and more! Embark on an adventure! Meet friends, travel throughout the mountain, stop the Witch-Queen!