Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wholesome Direct 2026, Wholesome Games

Multiple Game Announcements Made During The Wholesome Direct 2026

The Wholesome Direct 2026 happened today, revealing several cozy and wholesome video games coming out or giving updates on development

Article Summary Wholesome Direct 2026 delivered dozens of cozy game reveals, fresh trailers, demos, and release updates for the year ahead.

Highlights include Hidden Folks 2, Book Nook, Loftia, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, and Fields of Mistria 1.0 news.

The showcase spotlighted relaxing sims, story-rich adventures, puzzle games, and creative builders across PC and consoles.

Major Wholesome Direct 2026 announcements ranged from new world premieres to launch dates, sequels, and Steam demos.

This afternoon, the Wholesome Direct 2026 livestream took place, showcasing dozens of wholesome and cozy games on the way over the next calendar year. This is one of those banner years where the organizers went above and beyond with one of their biggest showcases to date, as they have given several indie video games a spotlight to shine. We have the full rundown of everything revealed in the stream, as well as the video for you to enjoy.

Everything Revealed During The Wholesome Direct 2026

Is This Seat Taken?: Is This Seat Taken? is a logic puzzle game where you play matchmaker for groups of hilariously particular people. Each character has pet peeves that make seating them a delightful challenge. Find the perfect spot for each person to unlock new levels in this cozy, silly, and relatable experience.

Is This Seat Taken? is a logic puzzle game where you play matchmaker for groups of hilariously particular people. Each character has pet peeves that make seating them a delightful challenge. Find the perfect spot for each person to unlock new levels in this cozy, silly, and relatable experience. Milki Delivery: Explore a charming countryside as a young bike courier named Neha. In this short but satisfying adventure, you'll deliver milk bottles, gather food for your pet cow Milki, meet friendly and intriguing characters, and help the community by completing a variety of small quests.

Explore a charming countryside as a young bike courier named Neha. In this short but satisfying adventure, you'll deliver milk bottles, gather food for your pet cow Milki, meet friendly and intriguing characters, and help the community by completing a variety of small quests. Usagi Shima: Usagi Shima is a cozy bunny collecting game where you transform an abandoned island into a bunny paradise! Decorate your island with toys, plants, and buildings to entice curious bunny tourists to pay your island a visit. Discover, take photos, and make friends with a variety of bunnies that visit based on how you've decorated and arranged the island. No timers, no stress – just a hand-drawn, soothing bunny sanctuary that you can play at your own pace.

Usagi Shima is a cozy bunny collecting game where you transform an abandoned island into a bunny paradise! Decorate your island with toys, plants, and buildings to entice curious bunny tourists to pay your island a visit. Discover, take photos, and make friends with a variety of bunnies that visit based on how you've decorated and arranged the island. No timers, no stress – just a hand-drawn, soothing bunny sanctuary that you can play at your own pace. Momento: Momento is a cozy room decorator with a twist: the choices you make play out over the course of a lifetime! Decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover how the objects you choose will alter the course of the story, in a winding ode to the power of everyday things. With 17 rooms, 6 endings, a gameplay loop designed for replayability, and a Creative Mode to decorate to your heart's content, it's an innovative new entry in the cozy game genre—and available right now.

Momento is a cozy room decorator with a twist: the choices you make play out over the course of a lifetime! Decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover how the objects you choose will alter the course of the story, in a winding ode to the power of everyday things. With 17 rooms, 6 endings, a gameplay loop designed for replayability, and a Creative Mode to decorate to your heart's content, it's an innovative new entry in the cozy game genre—and available right now. Beastfolk Barber: What if you ran a barbershop in a world like Zootopia, where every haircut plays out like a conversation in Coffee Talk? Beastfolk Barber is set in a modern city where beastfolk live side by side with humans, navigating the tension between who they're expected to be and who they are. As their barber, you're someone they can open up to. With every conversation and every cut, you help them become who they truly are.

What if you ran a barbershop in a world like Zootopia, where every haircut plays out like a conversation in Coffee Talk? Beastfolk Barber is set in a modern city where beastfolk live side by side with humans, navigating the tension between who they're expected to be and who they are. As their barber, you're someone they can open up to. With every conversation and every cut, you help them become who they truly are. Book Nook: Book Nook is a world premiere reveal from Malapata Studio, makers of Camper Van: Make It Home. Book Nook lets you take things slow and enjoy the process of building a cozy Book Nook. There's no timer, no pressure. Just the quiet pleasure of figuring out where each piece belongs and that gentle "click" when everything fits. Watch your miniature nook come together step by step. Position each element carefully, from larger furniture to delicate decorations, and see the scene gradually take shape in a soothing, hands-on way. Players can enjoy a brand new demo today on Steam!

Book Nook is a world premiere reveal from Malapata Studio, makers of Camper Van: Make It Home. Book Nook lets you take things slow and enjoy the process of building a cozy Book Nook. There's no timer, no pressure. Just the quiet pleasure of figuring out where each piece belongs and that gentle "click" when everything fits. Watch your miniature nook come together step by step. Position each element carefully, from larger furniture to delicate decorations, and see the scene gradually take shape in a soothing, hands-on way. Players can enjoy a brand new demo today on Steam! Hidden Folks 2: The indie hit and black-and-white searching game from 2017 that spawned a whole new genre on Steam. The game is set to release on mobile and desktop in 2027 with hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes in various new themes, together with more silly jokes, more mouth sounds, and various quality of life improvements.

The indie hit and black-and-white searching game from 2017 that spawned a whole new genre on Steam. The game is set to release on mobile and desktop in 2027 with hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes in various new themes, together with more silly jokes, more mouth sounds, and various quality of life improvements. Hokko Spaces: Hokko Spaces is a calm, casual sandbox experience that gives players fun tools to create beautiful, lively spaces inhabited by adorable characters. Unlock cute residents and watch them hang out together, do some gardening, and enjoy the spaces that you build for them. No rules, no stress, just cozy dioramas and chill vibes.

Hokko Spaces is a calm, casual sandbox experience that gives players fun tools to create beautiful, lively spaces inhabited by adorable characters. Unlock cute residents and watch them hang out together, do some gardening, and enjoy the spaces that you build for them. No rules, no stress, just cozy dioramas and chill vibes. In The Drift: In The Drift is a narrative game about fixing the internet in space. Directed by Daniel Fineberg, one of the co-creators of Sable, In The Drift follows the story of Luna, a young woman starting her new job as a telecoms engineer in space. Solve problems on the job during the day, then spend the evening hanging out with the crew back at the ship. In The Drift is a story about trying to be a good person, and finding hope and meaning in a world that feels like it's drifting apart.

In The Drift is a narrative game about fixing the internet in space. Directed by Daniel Fineberg, one of the co-creators of Sable, In The Drift follows the story of Luna, a young woman starting her new job as a telecoms engineer in space. Solve problems on the job during the day, then spend the evening hanging out with the crew back at the ship. In The Drift is a story about trying to be a good person, and finding hope and meaning in a world that feels like it's drifting apart. Moomin: Summer Madness: Shochiku Games is proud to announce Moomin: Midsummer Madness for Switch 1 & 2 and Steam – the next Moomin adventure game, inspired by Tove Jansson's beloved stories. After a great flood sweeps through the valley, Moomintroll, Little My, and their colourful friends find themselves in a floating abandoned theatre filled with puzzles and mysteries. How are they going to get back home? Join the Moominfamily in a brand new hand-painted story bursting with Nordic charm and heartwarming moments.

Shochiku Games is proud to announce Moomin: Midsummer Madness for Switch 1 & 2 and Steam – the next Moomin adventure game, inspired by Tove Jansson's beloved stories. After a great flood sweeps through the valley, Moomintroll, Little My, and their colourful friends find themselves in a floating abandoned theatre filled with puzzles and mysteries. How are they going to get back home? Join the Moominfamily in a brand new hand-painted story bursting with Nordic charm and heartwarming moments. Patrience is a Virtue: Patrience is a Virtue is a mystery puzzle game about communicating with people you don't understand. College grad Louis has just moved back to his childhood home, but things seem worse this time around. He's chronically ill, struggling to find adequate healthcare, and can't seem to recognize the streets he was raised on. When he is attacked by a mysterious entity, communicating only through a cassette player, he must consult with it and the other townsfolk to discover the true nature of the assault.

Patrience is a Virtue is a mystery puzzle game about communicating with people you don't understand. College grad Louis has just moved back to his childhood home, but things seem worse this time around. He's chronically ill, struggling to find adequate healthcare, and can't seem to recognize the streets he was raised on. When he is attacked by a mysterious entity, communicating only through a cassette player, he must consult with it and the other townsfolk to discover the true nature of the assault. Rubber Bird: Jump, stretch your arms, grab and throw everything around you! Follow Rub on his quest to answer the big question: why does he have arms? Explore a colorful island, talk to funny birds, and discover new places and secrets level by level. With no game over or time pressure, this lighthearted physics platformer is designed to be welcoming and goofy. Mess up the place in this 2-3 hour game!

Jump, stretch your arms, grab and throw everything around you! Follow Rub on his quest to answer the big question: why does he have arms? Explore a colorful island, talk to funny birds, and discover new places and secrets level by level. With no game over or time pressure, this lighthearted physics platformer is designed to be welcoming and goofy. Mess up the place in this 2-3 hour game! Tinkernest: Tinkernest is a crafting colony sim that feels like coming home. A warm campfire, the cutest animal villagers, and the curiosity of putting two items together and seeing what comes out. Craft, build, automate, and explore the ancient tunnels down below. A debut title by two friends, one of whom was responsible for the art style of "Spilled!", which features unique 3D-rendered pixel art. Made at Spelkollektivet, a game dev house in the middle of the Swedish forest.

Tinkernest is a crafting colony sim that feels like coming home. A warm campfire, the cutest animal villagers, and the curiosity of putting two items together and seeing what comes out. Craft, build, automate, and explore the ancient tunnels down below. A debut title by two friends, one of whom was responsible for the art style of "Spilled!", which features unique 3D-rendered pixel art. Made at Spelkollektivet, a game dev house in the middle of the Swedish forest. Waterful: Waterful is a peaceful nature builder where you dig riverbeds to guide water through charming, procedurally generated desert valleys. Create different shapes to grow a variety of plants and discover the animals attracted to the new habitats. Complete tiny quests, unlock new springs and tools that help you transform valley after valley. Play your way: collect every animal, tackle challenging terrain, or simply relax and create a beautiful oasis, thriving under your care.

Waterful is a peaceful nature builder where you dig riverbeds to guide water through charming, procedurally generated desert valleys. Create different shapes to grow a variety of plants and discover the animals attracted to the new habitats. Complete tiny quests, unlock new springs and tools that help you transform valley after valley. Play your way: collect every animal, tackle challenging terrain, or simply relax and create a beautiful oasis, thriving under your care. Anemorie: Anemorie is a visually captivating, story-driven adventure set in the 1990s, where you step into the life of Anna—a young woman navigating the complexities of self-discovery, love, and resilience. Living with a heart condition, Anna possesses a unique gift: the ability to glimpse memories embedded in cherished objects.

Anemorie is a visually captivating, story-driven adventure set in the 1990s, where you step into the life of Anna—a young woman navigating the complexities of self-discovery, love, and resilience. Living with a heart condition, Anna possesses a unique gift: the ability to glimpse memories embedded in cherished objects. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit: Cozy Grove's sequel is now coming to PC and consoles! In Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, players will befriend and assist an assortment of troubled ghostly bears. As they explore, they'll find hidden secrets, bring peace to spirits, and even send gifts to their online friends via an asynchronous multiplayer feature. The sequel offers new bears to befriend, new island activities and seasonal events, animal companions (including a fashionista snail), a new powerwashing activity, and other surprises.

Cozy Grove's sequel is now coming to PC and consoles! In Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, players will befriend and assist an assortment of troubled ghostly bears. As they explore, they'll find hidden secrets, bring peace to spirits, and even send gifts to their online friends via an asynchronous multiplayer feature. The sequel offers new bears to befriend, new island activities and seasonal events, animal companions (including a fashionista snail), a new powerwashing activity, and other surprises. Croakwood: Croakwood is a relaxed and creative town-building simulation game about frogs, nature, and an ancient forest! Design and create a town from the ground up, explore an old and mysterious forest, guide the growth of a community of tiny amphibians, and meet interesting characters along the way. Danchi Days: In Danchi Days, bring your hometown back together in a story-driven slice-of-life adventure set in 2000s Japan. Reconnect with neighbors, surf the web and play minigames in a comedic-yet-bittersweet tale about a girl and her grandma living with Alzheimer's.

Croakwood is a relaxed and creative town-building simulation game about frogs, nature, and an ancient forest! Design and create a town from the ground up, explore an old and mysterious forest, guide the growth of a community of tiny amphibians, and meet interesting characters along the way. In Danchi Days, bring your hometown back together in a story-driven slice-of-life adventure set in 2000s Japan. Reconnect with neighbors, surf the web and play minigames in a comedic-yet-bittersweet tale about a girl and her grandma living with Alzheimer's. Deer & Boy: Deer & Boy is a narrative cinematic adventure that tells a silent story through stunning visuals and evocative music. With no dialogue to distract, every moment speaks directly to the heart, making it accessible to players of all ages and backgrounds.

Deer & Boy is a narrative cinematic adventure that tells a silent story through stunning visuals and evocative music. With no dialogue to distract, every moment speaks directly to the heart, making it accessible to players of all ages and backgrounds. Design & Conjure: Design & Conjure is a cozy magic game where you tidy, decorate, and build scene by scene — restoring a magical hometown one space at a time. From enchanted bedrooms to potion shops, and now revealed for the first time: outdoor scenes. Set up camp, unpack magical picnics, and arrange your perfect spot beside a flowing waterfall. With 1,500+ items and a brand-new Creative Mode, a fresh demo is available now.

Design & Conjure is a cozy magic game where you tidy, decorate, and build scene by scene — restoring a magical hometown one space at a time. From enchanted bedrooms to potion shops, and now revealed for the first time: outdoor scenes. Set up camp, unpack magical picnics, and arrange your perfect spot beside a flowing waterfall. With 1,500+ items and a brand-new Creative Mode, a fresh demo is available now. Dragon Shelter: Dragon Shelter is a farming sim set in a fantasy world. Join a heartfelt adventure where friendship, care, and hard work restore harmony to a forgotten world. Rebuild the lost bond between humans and dragons as you transform abandoned lands into a place filled with warmth and joy. Grow crops, gather resources, raise adorable dragons, and help townsfolk rediscover their happiness.

Dragon Shelter is a farming sim set in a fantasy world. Join a heartfelt adventure where friendship, care, and hard work restore harmony to a forgotten world. Rebuild the lost bond between humans and dragons as you transform abandoned lands into a place filled with warmth and joy. Grow crops, gather resources, raise adorable dragons, and help townsfolk rediscover their happiness. Dressmaker: Dressmaker is a creative, cozy game where you design and construct the dresses of your dreams! The game now features clients with individual measurements — no standardized sizing in these bespoke dresses! There are new fabrics, including lace, silk and sequins, many new dress types, friendships, story quests, and a posh little store!

Dressmaker is a creative, cozy game where you design and construct the dresses of your dreams! The game now features clients with individual measurements — no standardized sizing in these bespoke dresses! There are new fabrics, including lace, silk and sequins, many new dress types, friendships, story quests, and a posh little store! Fields of Mistria: Fields of Mistria, a magical farming and life sim RPG, launches into 1.0 on August 5, 2026! This new trailer reveals first-ever looks at marriage and children, new Saturday Market NPCs, a new home exterior, and even a giant chicken mount. The 1.0 release also brings the conclusion of the Town Repair storyline, along with new quests and features. Fields of Mistria releases August 5, 2026, on Steam and Steam Deck.

Fields of Mistria, a magical farming and life sim RPG, launches into 1.0 on August 5, 2026! This new trailer reveals first-ever looks at marriage and children, new Saturday Market NPCs, a new home exterior, and even a giant chicken mount. The 1.0 release also brings the conclusion of the Town Repair storyline, along with new quests and features. Fields of Mistria releases August 5, 2026, on Steam and Steam Deck. Go-Go Town: Step into the role of a hands-on mayor and build your town from the ground up. Plan neighborhoods, automate logistics, and grow your community—all while juggling workers, infrastructure, and day-to-day chaos to create your dream town. Play solo for total control, or bring friends for co-op mayhem. Launched into Early Access in 2024, we've added 6 Major Updates and 7 Minor Updates since then, and there's even more to come with our 1.0 launch, including Switch 1 and 2 and a new Sandbox Mode!

Step into the role of a hands-on mayor and build your town from the ground up. Plan neighborhoods, automate logistics, and grow your community—all while juggling workers, infrastructure, and day-to-day chaos to create your dream town. Play solo for total control, or bring friends for co-op mayhem. Launched into Early Access in 2024, we've added 6 Major Updates and 7 Minor Updates since then, and there's even more to come with our 1.0 launch, including Switch 1 and 2 and a new Sandbox Mode! Little Cheese Works: Little Cheese Works is a hilarious 4-player co-op action game about mice working for a shady "black company." Your goal: haul giant cheese home. The twist? It uses real-time voice chat. If you shout or laugh too loudly, the cat wakes up! Staying quiet is easy until the chaos starts.

Little Cheese Works is a hilarious 4-player co-op action game about mice working for a shady "black company." Your goal: haul giant cheese home. The twist? It uses real-time voice chat. If you shout or laugh too loudly, the cat wakes up! Staying quiet is easy until the chaos starts. Loftia: Loftia is a cozy solarpunk MMO where players can farm, craft, explore floating islands, and build a brighter world together with friends. This exclusive new trailer gives players a fresh look at Loftia's gameplay systems, alongside community-filmed moments from recent Beta playtests, showcasing social features, playful interactions, and the joy of sharing a cozy world together. Loftia is coming Fall 2026.

Loftia is a cozy solarpunk MMO where players can farm, craft, explore floating islands, and build a brighter world together with friends. This exclusive new trailer gives players a fresh look at Loftia's gameplay systems, alongside community-filmed moments from recent Beta playtests, showcasing social features, playful interactions, and the joy of sharing a cozy world together. Loftia is coming Fall 2026. Otterly Lost: Otterly Lost is a cozy open-world adventure where you play as Otto, a young sea otter swept far from home by a mysterious storm. As a keeper of nature's balance, you'll explore a vibrant island by land and sea, meet quirky animal friends, solve gentle puzzles, and enjoy light platforming as you help restore harmony to the island. Customize Otto, choose your favorite rock, and uncover heartfelt stories at your own pace.

Otterly Lost is a cozy open-world adventure where you play as Otto, a young sea otter swept far from home by a mysterious storm. As a keeper of nature's balance, you'll explore a vibrant island by land and sea, meet quirky animal friends, solve gentle puzzles, and enjoy light platforming as you help restore harmony to the island. Customize Otto, choose your favorite rock, and uncover heartfelt stories at your own pace. Spiriki: Tiny Island: Spiriki: Tiny Island is a cozy incremental game where you transform a forgotten island into a peaceful sanctuary. Care for quirky nature spirits, decorate your island with hand-placed items, and unwind with a relaxing idle progression. With hand-drawn 2D animations and stylized 3D environments, we offer a soft ambient experience, perfect as an interactive wallpaper while you do other things. Need to focus? Play in desktop mode! The three spirits will be with you at the bottom of your screen.

Spiriki: Tiny Island is a cozy incremental game where you transform a forgotten island into a peaceful sanctuary. Care for quirky nature spirits, decorate your island with hand-placed items, and unwind with a relaxing idle progression. With hand-drawn 2D animations and stylized 3D environments, we offer a soft ambient experience, perfect as an interactive wallpaper while you do other things. Need to focus? Play in desktop mode! The three spirits will be with you at the bottom of your screen. Tales of Seikyu: A peaceful farming life sim set on the island of Seikyu. Grow your farm, restore your ancestral home, form heartfelt bonds with villagers, and shapeshift into different spirit forms to explore a world that moves gently with the seasons. 1.0 includes a conclusion to the main story with Chapter 3, the new fox yokai transformation, three new romanceable villagers, a marriage system, new festivals and much much more!

A peaceful farming life sim set on the island of Seikyu. Grow your farm, restore your ancestral home, form heartfelt bonds with villagers, and shapeshift into different spirit forms to explore a world that moves gently with the seasons. 1.0 includes a conclusion to the main story with Chapter 3, the new fox yokai transformation, three new romanceable villagers, a marriage system, new festivals and much much more! Walk The Frog: Guide Froggo through a world on sticky notes and relax while solving the puzzle of his journey home to find his best friend, Buddy. With Walk The Frog, we want to foster playfulness, joy, and creativity. The game is unique and heartwarming by nature, through its lovingly hand-drawn design, the storytelling, and the concept of moving around sticky notes that look and feel real.

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