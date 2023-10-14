Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fuecoco, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 41: Fuecoco Illustrations

Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved moves to the Fuecoco evolutionary line Illustration Rares.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Just like with the Tarountula and Spidops as well as the Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir Illustration Rares, the Illustration Rares of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved that encompasses an entire evolutionary line tell a story. Here is the Fuecoco line, which tells a story of a Pokémon's growth to maturity. First, we see Fuecoco in the grocery store with its Trainer seeing its first-ever apple. The artwork is by kantaro who illustrates the whole line. Then, it evolves to Crocalor, who is wrecking the grocery store, in its wild adolescent phase. Finally, kantaro illustrates Skeledirge ex for a Special Illustration Rare, which shows this Pokémon, now an adult, respectfully carrying groceries for its Trainer.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

