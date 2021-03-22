Razer Reveals Sustainability Goals To Be 100% Carbon Neutral By 2030

An interesting bit of news from Razer today at the company has released information about their new sustainability initiatives. They have revealed a long-term commitment to a 10-year environmental roadmap with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint to neutral by 2030. Part of those plans includes a brand new HQ building in Germany that is dependent on renewable energy, all of their products using recycled products, and a plan to get youth involved in their movement over the next decade. We have a snippet of the information from the company below along with a quote from one of the founders about the new initiative. But you can read all of the finer details here.

Green Organization: Razer's EU HQ in Hamburg, Germany is operating on 100% renewable energy and their new Singapore office will follow suit. All global offices, including in the US HQ in Irvine, CA will be 100% powered by renewable energy

Green Products: Razer will ensure that all products will be recyclable with the brand by year 2025. This includes the disposal and recycling of Razer products by both customers and global distributors; free-of-charge recycling will also be available at all global Razer retail stores. In addition, hardware made by the brand will incorporate PCR plastics and adhere to an eco-friendly design, including FSC-certified, biodegradable packaging.

Green Community: Razer will leverage its influence and rally gamers worldwide to contribute to green initiatives like their collaboration with Conservation International where Razer has recently set a new target to save 1,000,000 trees and protect trees from dozens of forests around the world, such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Suriname, Brazil, Madagascar and Indonesia among many others.

Green Ventures: Razer will activate zVentures, Razer's corporate venture arm, to fuel the growth of startups focused on sustainability and provide a better future for its community.

"Through our #GoGreenWithRazer campaign led by our Sneki Snek mascot, the Razer community has been insanely supportive and passionate," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer Co-Founder and CEO. "Awareness of how we impact the environment is incredibly important. Hence, Razer has planned out a sustainability roadmap to continue fighting environmental and climate changes. We're determined to make the world a better place for all of its citizens to game and live in."