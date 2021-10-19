A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Black & Gold Pokémon

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a limited style of card has so far only appeared during the Sword & Shield era: Black & Gold Pokémon cards.

Now, these are separate from the standard Shiny Gold Pokémon cards which depict a Pokémon with a full range of colors on a sparkling gold card. Instead, there are only two colors present on this style of card: black for the background and gold foil for the line art and text. These are beautiful, minimalist cards that somehow exude luxury.

There have only ever been four cards printed like this. Zacian V and Zamazenta V were the first two. The Pokémon TCG had previously used this linework for both Full Arts and standard Gold cards and again used it for these Black & Gold cards. These were SWSH Black Star Promos that appeared together in the Pokémon: Sword & Shield Ultra Premium Collection and then separately in Elite Trainer Box+ products.

Then, the special set Shining Fates included two more Black & Gold cards that could be pulled in packs. These were the Eternatus V and Eternatus VMAX cards.

There has been no word as to whether this style of card will continue in the Pokémon TCG. So far, only Galarian Legendaries have received this treatment. There are, however, many more Galarian Legendaries who could appear on this style of card, including Rapid Strike Urshifu, Single Strike Urshifu, Kubfu, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex, Regieleki, and Regidrago. I don't think we'll see all of these get the Black & Gold treatment and I doubt this style of card is exclusive to Galarian species. If the VMAX era is ending, as many believe it to be, it'd be fun to see this style of card brought back once more for a Pikachu VMAX and Charizard VMAX.