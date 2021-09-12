Charmander's Rainy Day In Burning Shadows: Pokémon TCG Memories

Pokémon TCG Memories is a series that looks back on and appreciates one of the most overlooked yet vital aspects of the hobby: the non-holo cards. So often, when we think of a set, we think of the Ultra Rares, the Full Arts, the Rainbow Rares, the Gold Cards, the Full Art Trainer Supporters. We talk about Vivid Voltage in terms of Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, about Hidden Fates in terms of Shiny Charizard GX. I'm guilty of this, too. However, some of the most interesting artwork appears on the non-holographic cards. So let's take at one of the best cards from Burning Shadows: Charmander.

Like the Butterfree card from Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows that I covered in a previous installment of Pokémon TCG Memories, the set continues its trend of paying homage to classic moments of the anime with this Charmander image. Charmander stands on a stump here, worried that the flame on its tail may go out as the rain pelts down on it. This is a nostalgic and heartbreaking moment for anyone who great up watching and loving the Pokémon anime. This is, in fact, the circumstance through which Ash met his Charmander.

In the early episode Charmander – The Stray Pokémon, a truly despicable trainer abandons his Charmander in the rain. Ash and the gang rescue the poor Pokémon as it holds a leaf over its tail to keep the flame from going out… because if a Charmander's tail stops flaming, the Charmander dies. This was the beginning of the bond between Ash and one of his most long-lasting friendships and partnerships with a Pokémon. That Charmander would later evolve to become Ash's rebellious Charmeleon and unpredictable Charizard. I love that Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, which is seen by many to be a Zard chase due to the high market value of the Rainbow Rare Charizard GX, gives us beautiful common cards like this.