The Great War: Western Front Receives New Dev Diary Video Check out the latest developer diary video for The Great War: Western Front before the game is released in late March.

Frontier Foundry and developer Petroglyph Games have released another video for The Great War: Western Front, as we get a second developer diary. This time around, they go over the roles you'll be playing in the game as they show off the Theatre and Field Commander aspects to the game and how you'll manage the two in some of the most epic battles of WWI. You can check it out below, along with the first video and more notes from the devs on what you're watching, as the game is still scheduled to be released on March 30th, 2023.

"In 'Commanding the Western Front', Senior Producer Ted Morris, Lead Designer Chris Becker, Senior Designer Patrick Pannullo, and Senior Content Designer David Kondor from Petroglyph guide commanders through a detailed look at the immersive and authentic campaign. Players will take on the dual-role of both Theatre and Field Commander as they relive or redefine history in the upcoming real-time strategy game, choosing to take charge as the early embers of war flicker in 1914, or assuming command of the front in 1916 with battle lines already drawn."

"Every decision players make will have a telling impact on their war effort, from how they best utilize vital economies of gold and supply, to the ground-breaking technologies they'll commit their research points to in an effort to tip the balance of the war in their favor. Returning to deteriorating battlefields carrying the scars from previous conflicts, Commanders must utilize their resources to bring their plans to fruition; creating intricate trench networks, engaging enemy fighters in grueling dogfights or launching co-ordinated artillery barrages. Across an immersive campaign, players will discover a war of attrition where each victory and defeat has its own cost. At times the best outcome may be calling a halt in order to preserve valuable resources and morale, as they seek to wear down their opponent's National Will in a conflict unlike any other."