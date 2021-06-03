The Uno Game By Ubisoft Receives A Special 50th Anniversary DLC

Good news for you Uno fans out there, or at least the ones playing the Ubisoft video game version, as there's a new special DLC pack. Ubisoft and Mattel have come together to release a special 50th Anniversary pack with a special design for them for players to download and enjoy. The DLC, which is available right now, comes with it's own premium deck, a special board, and a rule added to the game. We have more info on it below and the trailer showing it off as you can get it on both PC and consoles.

The new Uno 50th Anniversary DLC introduces velvety black cards, a renovated black and gold board, a commemorative gold coin, and an exclusive 50/50 card. Whenever someone plays the special 50/50 card, the coin will be tossed to see who will have to draw four extra cards. Based on the physical version of the card game, the Uno video game comes with several themes and DLCs that bring exclusive special cards for even more fun. Players can experience the icy board of the Winter theme, shake things up with the Rabbids, Rayman, and Just Dance 2017 DLC, or flip the whole game in the Uno Flip! DLC. Most recently, the Fenyx's Quest DLC, inspired by Immortals Fenyx Rising, added a fantastical twist to the classic Uno experience with new features based on the most iconic elements of the Golden Isle.

The 50th anniversary DLC is now available to purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch system, Windows PC, and Stadia for $2.99, and will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility. Players can access the Winter theme and the Rabbids DLC at no additional cost, while the DLCs for Rayman, Just Dance 2017, Uno Flip! and Fenyx's Quest are available for purchase separately or bundled in the Ultimate Edition.