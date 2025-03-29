Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: amanda seyfried, film, guardians of the galaxy, Marvel Studios

Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Her Guardians of the Galaxy Screen Test

Amanda Seyfried reflects on some of the reasons she was hesitant to join the MCU as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Seyfried initially feared the film about a talking tree and raccoon would be Marvel's first flop.

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy defied expectations to become a massive success.

Despite her choice, Seyfried imagines a multiverse where she plays Gamora.

Before Zoe Saldaña cemented her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, the role almost went to Amanda Seyfried. However, Seyfried's reluctance to pursue the role any further ultimately stemmed from the film's unconventional makeup time, unique characters, and London-based production requirements.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Seyfried revealed her initial skepticism about Guardians of the Galaxy, which would eventually become a cornerstone of the MCU. The actor confirmed that at the time of casting, she had spoken with James Gunn, was, in fact, offered the part, and had even "done some green screen work, but it wasn't my cup of tea." Seyfried then continues, "Let's also remember that being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain't good for your career. I thought that, because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon, that it would be Marvel's first bomb, and me and Chris Pratt would never work again. I was wrong! But I was just being smart. It's not brave."

The Indisputable Success of Guardians of the Galaxy

Seyfried's concern, while understandable, proved unfounded. Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn, defied expectations and became a critical and commercial success. The 2014 film, starring Pratt as Star-Lord, Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, introduced a vibrant and quirky corner of the Marvel universe.

The franchise then spawned two sequels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, solidifying its place as a beloved part of the MCU. Regardless of the high expectations, the films each garnered widespread acclaim for their humor, heart, and stunning visuals, cultivating a dedicated global fanbase. While Seyfried's career has flourished independently, the Guardians of the Galaxy saga definitely played a pivotal role in Marvel's reputation for taking risks and delivering unexpected hits. But we'd like to imagine that somewhere in the Multiverse, there's a Seyfried version of Gamora that we haven't seen just yet.

Do you think Seyfried could have stepped into Gamora's shoes?

