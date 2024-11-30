Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: armor, Josh Wiggins, Justin Routt, lionsgate, sylvester stallone

Armor Star Josh Wiggins on Film's Action, Stallone, Patric & More

Josh Wiggins (Max) spoke to Bleeding Cool about Lionsgate crime thriller, Armor, sharing screen with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Patric & more.

Article Summary Josh Wiggins discusses working with legends Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric in the crime thriller Armor.

Armor blends intense action with a father-son story, emphasizing relationships amid high-stakes drama.

Director Justin Routt's set was collaborative and efficient, balancing a fast-paced schedule with creativity.

Wiggins shares his aspirations for future projects, including a desire to star in a Western film.

Few ever get the chance to work with those as established as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric, but star Josh Wiggins stood toe-to-toe with them, well, not necessarily during the action scenes in the Lionsgate crime thriller Armor. The film follows James (Patric), a father who will go to save what's left of his family and reclaim his own life. He and his son Casey (Wiggins) are armored truck drivers tasked with delivering a suspicious package. After a violent ambush on the road, James and Casey are trapped until they discover the value of what they have been carrying and join forces to outgun and outwit their attackers. Wiggins spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Justin Routt film's appeal, what he learned from sharing the set with Stallone and Patric, and what projects he hopes to do in the future.

Armor Star Josh Wiggins on Sharing Time with Stallone & Patric in Action Thriller

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Armor?'

I love that it's an action movie, but at its heart is the story of a father and son trying to rekindle their relationship in this insane situation.

How do you describe the set Justin ran?

It's efficient. It's tough to run a set of this genre and an action movie like this with so many moving parts on such a short schedule. We did a great job at moving and it was very collaborative. Everyone felt comfortable bringing what they wanted to the character, and it was a fun, intense experience in the best way.

What did you learn from your more seasoned costars like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric?

Being free to suggest things and not afraid to grind out a scene to try and figure it out was a learning experience. Watching Stallone and Jason be comfortable on set, communicating with everybody, making sure they're on the same page, working with the director and me, and not being afraid to change things on the fly was a learning experience.

What was the most challenging thing about production?

Luckily, I didn't have to do any stunts. That was all the other guys. All I was doing was screaming and crying, which is what I'm pretty good at.

Do you have any projects coming up, and what genre would you like to work in next?

Nothing is coming up. We'll see if there's something around the corner. Doing a Western has always been a goal of mine, so hopefully, that will happen.

Written by Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert, Armor, which also stars Dash Mihok, is in theaters, digital, and on demand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!