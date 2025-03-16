Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, amanda seyfried, diablo cody, film, jennifer's body, jennifer's body 2, megan fox

Jennifer's Body Sequel Gets a Promising Update from Amanda Seyfried

Jennifer's Body star Amanda Seyfried offers fans a promising update on the possibility of getting a sequel to the cult classic horror comedy.

Article Summary Amanda Seyfried teases fans with a potential Jennifer's Body sequel in development.

The 2009 film, starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, has gained cult status over the years.

Diablo Cody, Fox, and Seyfried are interested in returning, hinting at a sequel.

With a modern following, a new Jennifer's Body film could surpass the original's success.

In 2009, audiences had the chance to witness the magic of Jennifer's Body (with a story spearheaded by writer Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama), which was criminally underrated when it initially arrived in theaters. All these years later, it's since earned a substantial following, with many praising the film's spot-on commentary about gender imbalances and sexual harassment—packaged in a classic revenge story that has easily earned its flowers. And considering the film was largely marketed to straight men with a Megan Fox obsession (oh, the iron,y given its gender-focused themes), Jennifer's Body never really stood a chance.

Jennifer's Body 2 is Still Being Developed

Still, after audiences began to finally appreciate what the film had to offer, a few conversations from the creative team began to suggest that Cody, Fox, and Amanda Seyfried could actually return for a Jennifer's Body sequel to capitalize on the film's newfound respect. Now, after more than a year of silence on the sequel front, one of the stars is insinuating that the next film is getting closer to becoming a reality. During a recent red-carpet appearance, Seyfried was asked about her involvement in Jennifer's Body, with the star admitting that details are still being worked out. The actor tells the crowd, "I think we're making another one. I didn't confirm it! I said, 'I think.' After emphasizing a dramatic wink to suggest that it's practically confirmed, she goes on to conclude, "We're working on it."

On a budget of $16 million, the first Jennifer's Body film still managed to make over $30 million during its theatrical run—and with a fresh cult following, we can only imagine a sequel would generate even bigger numbers with modern moviegoers. So, now that we've heard Cody, Fox, and Seyfried express interest in a return, do you think that a Jennifer's Body sequel is finally happening? We certainly hope so!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!