Jackass Forever – Wee Man and Preston Lacy Talk Stunts & Not Retiring

Jackass Forever stars Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, and Preston Lacy sat down to chat about the new film, which is now available on digital and streaming on Paramount+. The release includes 40 minutes of all-new footage, some of which was too spicy for the film's MPAA "R" rating. And, mind you – in the theatrical release, they did cover Steve-O's junk entirely in bees while Johnny Knoxville giggled from inside a beekeeper suit.

Eden: What's it been like aging into the franchise? It seems weird to call it a franchise, but how does it feel doing Jackass after all this time?

Wee Man: We didn't think about this, but I've thought about it now. We've been doing this series and movies for twenty-two years. It's pretty much a career. So this is our career, and this is what we do.

Eden: How has the physicality of doing stunts impacted your other opportunities, careers, or avenues of life?

Preston Lacy: Well, physically doing stunts, it's harder to recover, but as far as other careers. I mean, people aren't real anxious to hire me anyway.

Wee Man: Even if I'm invited to parties or whatever, it's always like, 'No, you don't want the jackass guys there. They're going to just destroy everything.' So it's actually fun to meet people who are, like, a little bit worried but still have you on and like, 'Oh my god, you guys are the nicest guys ever. We love you.' We get pre-judged just because of what we do.

Eden: It feels like that was the case, more so back in the day that the cast had a reputation for wild partying, but now that's not the case. How has that been, more or less, maturing out of that stage?

Preston Lacy: Yeah, we go to dinner instead of going to the bar now.

Wee Man: We have a nice dinner, go to bed and wake up early and go film. This movie was the first movie; granted, we had to change things up with the pandemic and everything. Some of the guys have children now. So they would do a day of filming, and then they're back home with their kids, and like, Preston and I, we'd be back at the hotel ordering pizzas.

Eden: With the cast getting older and having done this for twenty-two years, do you guys see yourselves slowing down?

Wee Man: No, no, no, no.

Preston Lacy: Not at all.

Wee Man: Tell her what Knox told you about retiring.

Wee Man: Oh, when I asked [Johnny] Knoxville when we could retire, he said the Three Stooges were in their late 60s, and we should hold out for that.

Eden: That's what, another solid decade of Jackass?

Wee Man: Yeah, a solid decade of Jackass! Solid decade.

Eden: You guys passed the torch on to some newer cast members in this film, which is phenomenal. Are you looking to let the next generation take over like, "I'm good, I've done this. I don't want to do this one; I've had enough wedgies for a lifetime."?

Wee Man: I think there's going to always be bits written for certain ones of us. There's always going to be the Preston/Wee Man bits; there's also going to be different bits for each one of us. But I think now that they know we know when a prank's coming or whatever, the new guys, we pretty much can hold their hand and do a prank. So it's going to change it a little, but there's always going to be us involved.

Preston Lacy: And I think that there's not really the passing of the torch because they won't let us pass the torch. That's not an option for us.

Eden: You mean a group of professional enablers won't let you pass the torch?

Preston Lacy: Nailed that! Yes!

Wee Man: (laughing) Wow!

Eden: I mean, that's definitely good to hear, especially for fans.

Wee Man: Yeah, I think we have our fans that are going to want us no matter what, and they'll call us out if we don't do as good as we've done before.

Eden: Are there any stunts that you're like, "I don't want to ever revisit that; you could not pay me enough?"

Wee Man: I think there are stunts that we've done that are just gold already, and they'll stand as gold on their own. I always like to use this reference, we're a band that keeps putting out records, and so we're not going to do a song again. We may do an acoustic version, but we're not going to keep doing the same songs over. We're going to give the fans what they want to see and, you know, we got to bring it.

Preston Lacy: But if we figure out a way to make a stunt right now better and funnier, we're going to do it for sure.

Wee Man: Oh, if we want up the stunt? Yeah, yeah.

Eden: What's been your favorite stunt? I mean, it could be one that you've one-uped, an old classic – best of all time…

Wee Man: I think Preston and I have the same favorite one of all time. Tell 'em, P.

Preston Lacy: The one where Wee Man and I did a bungee off a bridge in Florida, the double bungee. I guess that would be just single bungee. The bungee duo!

Eden: Do you see yourselves revisiting bungee stunts if we get another Jackass movie?

Preston Lacy: We kind of did in this new movie with the bungee wedgie. So it was still bungee, but a different version. The wedgie with the three-way.

Preston Lacy: Yeah, we've been working on one on the ice with a bungee that we've always wanted to do and have a new way we could do that someday. Shoot across a giant ice lake!

Preston Lacy: Like a sling, an ice sling.

Eden: Oh, I was thinking like figure skating.

Preston Lacy: Well, there might be figure skating involved!

Eden: Jackass Forever is out on digital?

Preston Lacy: Just go see our stuff – it's out on the 29th of March. Forty minutes of new footage!

Wee Man: Pick it up and take it home.

Jackass Forever is streaming on Paramount+ and available to own on digital, complete with 40 minutes of additional unrated footage. It will also be released on Blu-ray on April 19th.