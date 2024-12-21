Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, Feature Film, Hajime Isayama, manga

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Theatrical Release Dates Announced

Here's a rundown of theatrical release dates for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, the omnibus film of the final two anime series episodes.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, the anime omnibus film that combines the final two episodes of the critically acclaimed anime series for one supersized cinematic experience, has a theatrical release date at last! Crunchyroll announced today that the theatrical dates for the United States and Canada for the dark epic fantasy omnibus movie will open on February 10 in North America. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English. Hey, English dubs for anime are pretty good now.

The Attack on Titan anime series is based on the award-winning manga by Hajime Isayama. Many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside. Only the heroic members of the Survey Corps dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured! A young child, Eren Jaeger, lost his mother to these monstrous Titans on this fateful day, driving him to enlist in the Survey Corps and vowing to defeat the Titans once and for all. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…

After venturing beyond the walls and being separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the "Rumbling," a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him? That's right: Eren ends up becoming the Big Bad of the story after all! Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is about how his friends in the Survey Corps. have to stop him from bringing about the end of humanity.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack – Directed by Yûichirô Hayashi. Original story by Hajime Isayama. Character Design by Tomohiro Kishi. Art Direction by Kuniaki Nemoto. Chief Animation Direction by Daisuke Ninuma. Editing by Masato Yoshitake. Music by Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano. Animation and produced by MAPPA.

Additional international release dates include:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

February 10: United States, Canada

February 12: Finland

February 13: Spain

February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

February 21: Norway, Sweden

February 25: Germany

February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

March 1: France

March 3: Italy

Attack on Titan is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!