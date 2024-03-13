Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2: 9 Character Posters Show Off A Spectrum Of Emotions

Disney and Pixar have released nine new character posters from the upcoming Inside Out 2. It will be released on June 14th.

Article Summary Disney & Pixar tease 'Inside Out 2' with nine vibrant character posters, showing old and new emotions.

Riley's teenage years are in the spotlight, exploring complex emotions like suppressing feelings.

The film is set to be a major summer return for Disney, aiming to surpass its beloved predecessor.

Character Ennui steals the show among the new Emotions introduced, alongside the original cast.

Disney has been a bit absent from the big screen in early this year, but this summer, they are returning in a big way with a sequel to arguably one of the best films in Pixar's entire catalog of films. So, unlike Elio, which got delayed last year, the expectations for this film will be way higher, and it will have some massive shoes to fill. It's still unclear whether or not Pixar will be able to pull this off, but they are exploring the full spectrum of teenage emotions this time around, and the trailer is even hinting that we will see Riley dealing with the idea of suppressing her emotions. We all did that when we were teenagers, and it's not healthy, not even a little, so it's going to be really interesting to see how it plays out. Pixar has released nine new character posters, five featuring our returning Emotions and four featuring our new Emotions. Ennui remains an icon.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!