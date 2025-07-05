Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Audiobook, Days with My Stepsister, light novels, Magical Explorer, Secrets of the Silent Witch, the angel next door spoils me rotten, The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter, Yen Audio, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Audiobook Adaptations of 5 Light Novels

Yen Press announced at Anime Expo 2025 that they would produce audiobook adaptations of five light novels through their Yen Audio imprint.

During Anime Expo 2025, the largest anime convention in the United States, Yen Press announced upcoming audiobook adaptations of five current licenses: Secrets of the Silent Witch, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter, Days with My Stepsister, and Magical Explorer.

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Story by Matsuri Isora

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch, is the only mage in the world who can use unchanted magecraft, a true hero who singlehandedly defeated a legendary black dragon. However, this young genius is actually…super-duper shy! That's right: She learned to cast spells silently just to avoid speaking in public, and despite her power, she has zero self-confidence. Now Monica has been tasked with secretly guarding the second prince. Can she keep it together as she faces both the evil forces targeting the prince and the terrors of social interaction?

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Story by Saekisan

A heavenly encounter!

Mahiru is a beautiful girl whose classmates all call her an "angel." Not only is she a star athlete with perfect grades—she's also drop-dead gorgeous. Amane‚ an average guy and self-admitted slob‚ has never thought much of the divine beauty despite attending the same school. Everything changes‚ however‚ when he happens to see Mahiru sitting alone in a park during a rainstorm. Thus begins the strange relationship between this incredibly unlikely pair!

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter

Story by Yatsuki Wakatsu

A handsome commander is the cure!

One day, twenty-nine-year-old accountant Seiichirou Kondou is accidentally transported to another world. As compensation, the Romany Kingdom promises to take care of all his living expenses, but the workaholic Seiichirou still asks for a job. Once he's placed in the Royal Accounting Department, he starts whipping his lackadaisical colleagues into shape. But when he gets in over his head and nearly dies from overwork, the handsome Commander Aresh steps in to save him, and the two develop a unique physical relationship…as a form of medical treatment?!

Days with My Stepsister

Story by Ghost Mikawa

From strangers to family!

When his father remarries, Yuuta Asamura winds up sharing a roof with a brand-new stepsister, who is also the hottest girl in his grade! But Yuuta and his new sister, Saki Ayase, have no delusions—they both carry trauma from their parents' difficult divorces, and they agree to keep a respectful distance. As it turns out, however, the two have a lot in common, and slowly, cautiously, they grow closer. But is the emotion blooming between them simple admiration, familial love, or something more?

Magical Explorer

Story by Iris

Out of the friend zone and into the fire!

Few titles are more revered among horndogs—(ahem) connoisseurs of Japanese erotic video games—than Magical Explorer. One day, our smut-loving hero wakes up to find he has been reincarnated into the body of the game's dreamboat protagonist! Or rather, his hapless comic-relief best friend, Kousuke Takioto. But with his unparalleled knowledge of Magical Explorer and Kousuke's unorthodox abilities (a scarf that doubles as a fist?), our hero vows to turn the game's unluckiest loser into its mightiest heartthrob. In this world, nothing is out of reach when you've got the know-how!

