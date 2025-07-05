Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Anime Expo 2025, Ize Press, manhwa, Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound, Yen Press

Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound: Out in Jan 2026 from Ize Press

At Anime Expo 2025, Ize Press announced the English print publication of Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound.

Follows Vikir, an assassin’s illegitimate son, reborn to seek revenge against his own ruthless family

Adapted by REDICE Studio, the manhwa features full-color pages and dynamic action-fantasy storytelling

Fans of Solo Leveling and SSS-Class Revival Hunter will love its revenge-fueled battles and dark twists

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025, Ize Press announced the English print publication of Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound, a time-travel fantasy manhwa following an illegitimate son seeking revenge against his family of assassins. Taking "Release the Hounds" to the next level, our young protagonist, Vikir, uses his knowledge of the future to hone his skills at a legendary speed and become the most feared Baskerville of all time. Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound, Vol. 1 will be released in January 2026.

Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound

Art by S.arang

Adapted by TO WALK(REDICE STUDIO)

Original Story by Step on a LEGO

The children of the Baskerville family are trained as loyal hounds from a young age, knowing nothing apart from a life of death and deception. After faithfully serving his family for forty years, Vikir Von Baskerville was rewarded with betrayal and execution by the hands of the man he called his father. But when he's given a second chance at life by being reborn with his memories of his past life intact, Vikir swears to have his revenge against the family he once served. Once again, he must survive the brutal life that awaits all the hounds of Baskerville, but this time, he vows to bite the hand that feeds him.

Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound is an ongoing action-fantasy manhwa never before released in print. The English print edition will feature gorgeous full-color pages and a smooth layout that wonderfully transitions the vertical scrolling webcomic into paperback format. This revenge regression story is serialized on Tapas with over 2.7 million views as of June 2025. Fans of SSS-Class Revival Hunter, Tomb Raider King, and Solo Leveling should read Revenge of the Baskerville Bloodhound for its "getting stronger for revenge" plot, merciless characters, and amazing battles accentuated by a wonderful art style.

The best place to follow publication dates for Ize Press titles is on their social media.

