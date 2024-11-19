Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: denzel washington, the equalizer

Denzel Washington Says The Equalizer 4 And 5 Are In The Works

Gladiator II star Denzel Washington has revealed that Sony Pictures is reportedly working on The Equalizer 4 and 5.

The Equalizer films starring Denzel Washington are pretty much perfect Dad movies; we mean that in the best possible way. While they aren't genre-changing in any way, they are solid action films. With Washington reminding all of that, he could probably break most of the audience in half while laughing in our faces. They are fun, and we thought that the third entry in the franchise we got last year would be the last one. As Washington has been doing the rounds for Gladiator II, people have asked him about another Equalizer film. Still, it seems that Esquire either caught Washington on a day when he stopped giving a shit, or his publicist was out of the room because he decided to spill the beans. Not only are we getting The Equalizer 4, but we're also reportedly getting a fifth film as well.

"I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we're doing four and five," Washington revealed. "More people are happy about that—people love those daggone Equalizers. But I've come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they're for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. 'We can't get them, so you go get them.' And I say, Okay, I'll get them! Just wait right there. I'll be right back!"

Washington has emphasized that he is becoming increasingly picky as he gets older about what films he wants to take on as he approaches retirement. It's about working with great filmmakers over a paycheck for him at this point in his career, and that's how we found out about Black Panther 3. Whoever is on the shortlist for the following two films in The Equalizer series must be impressive for Washington to come on for two more films. Or maybe this is a recent development, and he has sway over who will be hired as a director for these last two movies. This is the first time these movies have been announced in any capacity, so your guess is as good as ours.

The Equalizer 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

The Equalizer 3, directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and David Denman. The Equalizer 3 was released in theaters on September 1, 2023, and is available to buy or rent on PVOD now.

