Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Momoco’s Art Book, anime, Anime Expo 2025, Demon Lord 2099, Divine Incursions, Even a Replica Can Fall in Love, manga, Yen Press

Yen Press Kicks Off Anime Expo with Four New Manga Titles

Yen Press kicked off Anime Expo 2025 by announcing four new manga titles, including Demon Lord 2099 and Divine Incursions.

Article Summary Yen Press unveiled four new manga licenses at Anime Expo 2025, set for release in December.

Highlights include the highly anticipated manga adaptation of Demon Lord 2099 in a 3-in-1 omnibus.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Momoco’s Art Book joins the Yen Press lineup.

New series Divine Incursions and Even a Replica Can Fall in Love add mystery and romance.

Kicking off day one of Anime Expo 2025, Yen Press announced four new titles, including a stunning art book, edge-of-your-seat mysteries, and a sweet romance. Releasing in December, the lineup includes four manga (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Momoco's Art Book, the manga of recent anime favourite Demon Lord 2099 (3-in-1Omnibus), Divine Incursions, and Even a Replica Can Fall in Love).

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Momoco's Art Book

By Sunsunsun

Art by Momoco

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is a girl of many faces…and every one of them is presented stunningly in this very first art book for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian! Packed with exquisite full-color pieces from the celebrated illustrator Momoco, this collection features illustrations from Volumes 1–8 of the light novels, plus promotional artwork, chibi illustrations, and even an exclusive short story by the original author, Sunsunsun!

Demon Lord 2099 (3-in-1Omnibus)

By Yutaka Sakurai

Art by Daigo Murasaki

Original Story by Kureta

In the year 2099 of the Fused Era, five centuries after his fall, the legendary Demon Lord Veltol returns to finish what he started. But the world he once conquered is gone—replaced by Shinjuku, a dazzling cyberpunk city where magic and technology intertwine, and the stories of demon lords and heroes are little more than historical footnotes. But make no mistake…this brave new world will be his for the taking!

Divine Incursions

By Kouya Ashitaka

Original Story by Oumi Kifuru

Titanic body parts fall from the sky onto a town. The guts and viscera of corpses are mysteriously absent. And humanity continues to dream of eternal life and eternal youth. Katagishi of the Divine Incursions Special Investigations Department is on the case to uncover the truth of these phenomena and other secrets that hit closer to home…

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love

By Momose Hanada

Original Story by Harunadon

Art by raemz

When she doesn't feel well, when she doesn't want to go to school…I take her place. I'm her replica, and I exist solely for her. But it all changed when he came into my life. Now I wear my hair up so the boy I fell for knows it's me. I may be her replica—but my heart is mine.

The best place to find out about publication dates is Yen Press' social media.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!