Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Why There Is One Post-Credits Scene

We are just under two weeks away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there are some things we can discuss that aren't spoilers. One of those things is just how long you have to sit through the credits while at the theaters. ComicBook.com got the chance to speak to producer Nate Moore, and he explained why there is just the mid-credits scene and not two as most people expect from Marvel movies. There isn't any grand conspiracy or Marvel not wanting to introduce a character for any reason; it just comes down to the tone and the ending of the film speaking for itself.

"Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different, and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore explained. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag; this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

There are plenty of Marvel movies on the horizon after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; we are already getting teaser trailers for the next one, and if the creative team behind the film feels that limiting the post-credits scene will help preserve the ending? Then we should fully support that.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.