Hoppers: 1 New Domestic Poster And 3 International Posters

We have one new domestic poster and three international posters for Hoppers, Pixar's next original film, which is set to be released on March 6, 2026.

Hoppers is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2026, marking Pixar’s next original animated feature.

Excitement is building after viral success of Tom the Lizard’s post-credits scene in Elio boosts fan interest.

After a rocky year for Disney animation, hopes are high that Hoppers will connect with a wide audience.

All hail Tom the Lizard. We got the official trailer for Pixar's next film, Hoppers, the other day, and it looks adorable. Disney animation didn't exactly have a great year, with Elio getting absolutely destroyed at the box office. Zootopia 2 is right around the corner, and considering how well the first one did, there's a decent chance that this is going to do well, too. Pixar, however, has to wait until March to see if they can redeem themselves, and there is a chance they are already 50% of the way there. The post-credits scene for Elio went viral as well, and it was focused on Hoppers, so if the Lizard momentum comes back in the spring, then this movie might show there is an audience for original animated films from Pixar. IMP Awards got their hands on another domestic poster for the movie, plus three international posters. The one with the water reflection is the best so far, though the concept of the last two is also solid.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure which introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2) and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

