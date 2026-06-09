Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: Check Out The First 10 Minutes Of The Film

Warner Bros. released the first ten minutes of Mortal Kombat II for fans and moviegoers to watch if they haven't seen the film yet

Article Summary Warner Bros. has released the first 10 minutes of Mortal Kombat II, giving fans an early look at the film online.

The opening footage shows Shao Kahn arriving at Kitana's home and battling her father before the story jumps ahead.

In the present day, Mortal Kombat II spotlights an adult Kitana as she faces off with her ally, trainer, and protector Jade.

The clip delivers mostly brutal fight scenes with light exposition, while setting up new characters and a dangerous main villain.

Warner Bros. decided to do something special for Mortal Kombat II this week, revealing the first 10 minutes of footage from the film. During one of the IGN Live showcases that took place over Summer Game Fest weekend this year, the company gave them the exclusive footage, which shows the arrival of Shao Kahn to Kitana's home, where he battled her father, which dovetails into the present day, where we see a grown woman Kitana fighting with her lifelong best friend, protector, and trainer, Jade.

Eight Minutes Of Kombat, Two Minutes Of Exposition

The trailer is mostly fighting, which is what you would expect from a film based on a fighting game, but it also doesn't tell fans anything beyond what players already know about the canon going into the film. (We'll keep it spoiler-free for those of you out of the loop.) They do a really good job, however, of setting up fans from the first film, introducing them to a couple of new characters, and establishing that the villain in this film will be a badass. If you want to know more, you can read Jeremy Konrad's review of the film, which is currently in theaters.

About Mortal Kombat II

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow-up to his explosive 2021cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon, and Lawrence Kasanoff. Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy, and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

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