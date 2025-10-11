Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: elizabeth olsen, Marvel Studios, mcu

Elizabeth Olsen on Her Journey as Scarlet Witch and If She'd Return

From Age of Ultron to Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch reshaped the MCU, and star Elizabeth Olsen says she's still open to returning.

Scarlet Witch's arc in the MCU has been a steady climb from mystery player to stand-out, mythic force. First introduced in 2015's iconic film Avengers: Age of Ultron as a Sokovian experiment with volatile gifts (at that point, Marvel was unable to use any 'Mutant' origin), Wanda Maximoff quickly shifted from foe to a key Avenger, then later became one of the franchise's emotional centers.

Since then, Captain America: Civil War tested her loyalty, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame underlined the cost of loss, and the must-see series WandaVision let her grief and power take the spotlight to Emmy-nominated effect. Though her apparent death under Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness never really convinced fans she was gone for good. Now, longtime MCU star Elizabeth Olsen is addressing that hope directly.

Elizabeth Olsen on a Potential Scarlet Witch Return

Speaking at the Hamptons International Film Festival, she acknowledged the chatter around superhero fatigue and still made clear she is game to come back. "It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to. I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to."

And she's not wrong here. WandaVision reframed her as the Scarlet Witch and set up a darker path that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expanded that notion, while still leaving room for interpretation about her fate. Marvel creatives have also been coy about the ending, which is exactly why fans continue to expect a return somewhere on the slate. Whether it is another Disney+ chapter, a multiverse pivot, or a role in an Avengers ensemble, the character has endless opportunities left both on the comics side and in the MCU's ongoing timelines.

There's also the fact that Tommy, Billy, and Vision are all confirmed to return in future Marvel stories, so it's only a matter of time before Wanda joins the family she's been searching for.

