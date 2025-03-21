Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: Anaconda, columbia pictures, film, paul rudd

Paul Rudd Describes the Tone of the Next Anaconda Film

Paul Rudd discusses the tone of Columbia Pictures' upcoming Anaconda film and says it has plenty of meta-comedy elements.

The 1997 cult classic Anaconda, with its gloriously cheesy special effects and larger-than-life reptile, has long held a special place in the hearts of B-movie enthusiasts. Now, a new chapter in the Anaconda saga is emerging, and it's not quite what anyone expected all these years later. Forget a straightforward sequel or a glossy remake. Instead, we're getting a meta-comedy, a self-aware nod to the original's enduring, if somewhat campy, legacy. The film's star, Paul Rudd, recently spoke with Collider about the upcoming film, confirming this intriguing direction.

Paul Rudd Says the New Anaconda Film Has Meta-Comedy Qualities

Rudd explains to the outlet, "It's the same director [as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent], and the tone of that movie, which was kind of a meta-comedy, it's like that. It's about a bunch of people who are certainly inspired by and loved the movie Anaconda from the '90s, but it's not a remake. It's a totally unique thing, and it is funny. As far as the rating, I don't know. But we've got about a week left, and it's been a blast."

Tom Gormican, the director Rudd refers to, helmed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is known as a film that's celebrated for its playful self-referential humor and its affectionate ribbing of Nicolas Cage's own career. This basically suggests the new Anaconda project will be less about terrifying audiences with realistic props and CGI and more about delivering laughs through clever winks and nods to the original.

In some ways, the concept of an Anaconda film "inspired by" rather than a direct remake allows for a little more creative freedom. It opens the door for exploring the cultural impact of Anaconda, playing with audience expectations, and perhaps even poking fun at the tropes of creature features in general. On the other hand, the question of the film's rating remains unanswered, leaving fans to speculate whether it will lean into the campy horror of the original or opt for a more family-friendly approach. Regardless, Rudd's enthusiasm suggests that the production has been a positive experience and that the final product has the potential to become an entertaining ride when it hits theaters on December 25, 2025.

