Dungeons & Dragons: Regé-Jean Page On Fighting Dragons

Studios have been trying to get a good Dungeons & Dragons movie on the big screen for many years, and 2023 promises to have the latter attempt with a rather impressive cast coming out in March. We got a chance to see some footage from the film during the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and the official trailer was released right after. The trailer and footage look like the film isn't taking itself too seriously, which might be the right move. Collider got the chance to speak to Regé-Jean Page and asked him what it was like to fight a dragon because this is a movie called Dungeons & Dragons, so there will be dragons in it.

"Fighting dragons is fun, is the bottom line of that one," Page said. "It genuinely is. In my experience, because I think that's in the trailer, fighting dragons is literally that 10-year-old dream where you're swinging a sword around, and it's this huge creature that's half in your imagination and half in the world. Because also, we have this really cool mix between green screen elements and cool practical elements, and bits of puppetry, kind of Jim Henson-esque."

We've heard that the creatures and whatnot for this movie were going to be a mix of practical and greenscreen, and one can only imagine that it really helps an actor figure out how they can fight creatures that never have and will never exist in our reality when there is something to play off of. Page said he refused to let the puppets in Dungeons & Dragons "act me out of this."

"Half the time, the creatures in front of you are giving scary good performances," Page continued. "The way that actors get competitive, I got competitive with the puppets, so I was like, "Nah, you're not going to act me out of this. That's not happening." But it's a lot easier than you'd think and at least twice as much fun."

Dungeons & Dragons is a movie that's either going to work or it won't. There isn't a good chance that it's going to skirt by on the "all right" scale, but, going from what we've seen so far, it does appear that the people involved do have a lot of love for the source material and aren't taking themselves too seriously. Also, Game Night slaps, and the same directors are on this, which is reason enough to get at least a little excited.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.