Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters: Voice Cast Is Officially Announced

The voice cast for Illumination's Minions & Monsters was officially confirmed today, with names like Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, and more attached.

Article Summary Illumination officially announces the all-star voice cast for Minions & Monsters, landing July 1, 2026.

The cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, and more.

New details have emerged after the film’s Super Bowl teaser left fans excited but craving more information.

Minions & Monsters promises irreverent comedy, subversive spirit, and a fresh chapter in Illumination’s franchise.

We got our first look at Minions & Monsters during the Super Bowl, and while we got some plot information, images, footage, and a poster, we were lacking a voice cast. Today, Illumination has dropped some new details about their second film of 2026 and confirmed the voice cast in a press release sent out today.

The acclaimed voice cast of Minions & Monsters includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

"The Minions have always had a wonderfully subversive spirit and Minions & Monsters delivers a full dose of irreverence and comedic mayhem," Chris Meledandri said in a press release sent out by Universal and Illumination. "Pierre and his Illumination team have brought a level of artistry to the film that has thrilled me all throughout production. The voice cast is filled with exceptional talent. The film's story is unexpected and delightful, and perhaps the most lovely surprise is how Minions & Monstersserves to honor cinema, its origins, and the comedians who are the original inspiration for these adorable little guys."

Between Illumination and Pixar, we have four massive animated features hitting this year, so to say that 2026 is going to be the year of animation might be an understatement. And whatever you thought was on your bucket list, a tiny, Illumination-style off-brand Chetulu turning up in Minions & Monsters was not it, so that's fun.

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast of Minions & Monsters includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion. Minions & Monsters will be released in theaters on July 1, 2026.

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