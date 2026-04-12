Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

CinemaCon 2026: Toy Story 5 Has 2 Big Standees On The Show Floor

Pixar's Toy Story 5 made an appearance at CinemaCon 2026 with two large standees on the show floor, one of which is a photo op.

Article Summary Pixar's Toy Story 5 took over CinemaCon 2026 with two large standees, including a fan-friendly photo op.

The film is set to be a major summer release and is getting a prime spotlight at this year's convention.

Disney prominently featured Toy Story 5 in CinemaCon's signature poster lightboxes ahead of their big panel.

Pixar is closing out CinemaCon with a Disney presentation teasing more details about Toy Story 5.

It's CinemaCon time, and that means wandering the show floor the day before everything kicks off to see what is being displayed. There's quite a bit this year, but one movie that we always knew was going to have a major presence because it's going to be a major movie this summer is Toy Story 5. Animation is already off to an excellent start for the year, and there are a lot of promising films on the horizon. Disney didn't pull any punches with this one. We have not one, but two major standees for the film. One of them is a photo op standee, while the other is just a regular, large standee. The film also made an appearance in the infamous CinemaCon poster lightboxes that we love so much [this is sarcasm, light boxes are notoriously difficult to get decent pictures of]. Pixar will be part of the Disney presentation, which will close out the convention on Thursday.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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