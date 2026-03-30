Backrooms: The Official Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow, 2 New Posters

Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

The official trailer for Backrooms drops tomorrow, but today we got two new posters. The film, based on an idea that originated on Reddit, will be released on May 29th.

The first trailer for Backrooms is dropping tomorrow, and hopefully, it's going to be just as confusing as the first teaser was. The marketing for this one is going to be weird, no matter what, just because of where the idea originated, but it's also going to be one of those ideas that can't really be pitched in a trailer. It's one you'll have to go into, since the overall vibes seem to interest you. The two new posters seem to indicate that we're getting things minimalistic and vague, which is exactly what we want.

Internet culture moving into the mainstream is far from a new thing. In film, one of the more notable examples would be Slenderman, which went off in a bunch of weird directions. We got a very mediocre movie and an extremely horrific attempted murder. The first generation of people who discovered and built their love of storytelling online is starting to get financing from bigger companies to tell their stories. The tales that began on forums are becoming the stories told in movie theaters. Backrooms is another example of that. The concept of The Backrooms originated on 4chan in 2019 and took on a life of its own. Kane Parsons made a series of short films on YouTube using the concept in 2022, and by February 2023, Backrooms, the movie, was born, with Parsons set to direct.

The film put together an impressive cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. One of the nice things about horror specifically is that the best films are minimalistic and can be done quick and dirty, which is very good for extremely tight production schedules. Filming took place for just over a month from July 25, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and a mere nine months later, the final film is set to be released in theaters.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.