Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tickets Go On Sale In A Week, New Poster

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially go on sale in a week, and Sony Pictures has released a new poster.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets go on sale in one week as Sony ramps up the next phase of the film’s marketing.

Sony also debuted a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster, pairing the ticket alert with another clean promo push.

Online Spider-Man: Brand New Day leak chatter is growing, so fans hoping to avoid spoilers may want to mute hashtags now.

The campaign continues its short-form video strategy ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters July 31.

There are a lot of reports going on about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and what may or may not be leaked online, but if the rumors are true, you might want to block hashtags now rather than later if you want to be spoiler-free. It's unclear whether or not this leak is real, but if you don't want to know anything, better safe than sorry. As for the rest of us, the film's marketing continues with a short video promising that tickets will go on sale in a week. This movie has been leaning into short-form video a lot, right from the initial teaser trailer release, where seconds were released across a bunch of social media accounts. We also got a new poster, and this might be the best one so far. It's pretty basic, but it screams Spider-Man in the best possible way, and we've been talking about the quality of art in posters a lot recently.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!