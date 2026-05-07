Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Matt Reeves Shares Photos Of Test Footage

Director Matt Reeves took to social media today to share some images of testing that he is doing for The Batman: Part II.

Article Summary Matt Reeves shared The Batman: Part II test footage photos on social media, signaling the sequel is still moving ahead.

The update may ease concerns after repeated The Batman: Part II delays fueled rumors about the film's future.

James Gunn has repeatedly said The Batman: Part II is happening as Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin finalize the script.

The Batman: Part II remains dated for October 7, 2027, with new testing suggesting early progress is underway.

Is this the comic book movie version of a "proof of life" photo? People have been weird about The Batman: Part II for a hot minute now, and the fault is on Warner Bros. They kept giving a movie without a complete script a release date, even after it became apparent the film was going to take its time getting to the big screen. All of the shifting release dates have made people think they are seeing smoke when there is absolutely no fire.

So, director Matt Reeves sharing test photos should, hopefully, calm down the people who are convinced The Batman: Part II is doomed to never happen for a little while. It's happening, it just took a little longer than you think it should have. Nothing is ever gained from rushing, and that's coming from someone who didn't really like the first one. Reeves shared an image and confirmed to a fan that he was testing. Reeves also replied to a fan with a heart emoji who posted a panel of Batman in the show since the testing appears to be snow-related.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

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