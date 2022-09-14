Hocus Pocus 2 Releases New Clip With Two Weeks Until Release

Hocus Pocus 2, fresh off debuting a new trailer at D23 Expo, released a new clip this morning. Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Crown Lake"), Belissa Escobedo("Don't Look Deeper"), Tony Hale ("Arrested Development," "Veep"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Sex Education"), Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen join Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War, Ted Lasso). Featuring the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to the roles they made famous in the 1993 original, Doug Jones is also back. Anne Fletcher is directing. Below is the new clip and new poster.

Hocus Pocus 2 Looks Just As Silly As The First

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Belisa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics"), and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray"), Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise) and David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") serving as executive producers."

Well, that looks like fun. Shame most of the original kids won't be back, but maybe they are saving a surprise for us. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th; though I wish they would do like a one-week release into theaters, this one could be fun with a crowd.