Backrooms: The Official Teaser Trailer And Poster Released

The first teaser trailer and poster for Backrooms, which is loosely based on a creepypasta that was adapted into a series of viral shorts, have been released.

Backrooms is inspired by the viral internet creepypasta and YouTube short films by Kane Parsons.

The film features an impressive cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass.

Horror fans can look forward to Backrooms haunting theater screens starting May 29, 2026.

Internet culture moving into the mainstream is far from a new thing. In film, one of the more notable examples would be Slenderman, which went off in a bunch of weird directions. We got a very mediocre movie and an extremely horrific attempted murder. The first generation of people who discovered and built their love of storytelling online is starting to get financing from bigger companies to tell their stories. The tales that began on forums are becoming the stories told in movie theaters. Backrooms is another example of that. The concept of The Backrooms originated on 4chan in 2019 and took on a life of its own. Kane Parsons made a series of short films on YouTube using the concept in 2022, and by February 2023, Backrooms, the movie, was born, with Parsons set to direct.

The film put together an impressive cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. One of the nice things about horror specifically is that the best films are minimalistic and can be done quick and dirty, which is very good for extremely tight production schedules. Filming took place for just over a month from July 25, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and a mere nine months later, the final film is set to be released in theaters. The first teaser trailer was released today along with a poster, and it tells us absolutely nothing, and that's great. As someone who knows absolutely nothing about this and tends to prefer the horror that A24 picks up for distribution, the vibes are immaculate already. The concept clearly works in shorts; now it's time to see if it works as a feature film and whether internet popularity translates into ticket sales.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

