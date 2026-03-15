Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: We Have A Sleepy Toad In A New Poster

We have a new poster from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, featuring a sleepy Toad in Mario PJs and a Mario plushie, as you do.

Article Summary A new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie showcases Toad in Mario pajamas holding a plushie.

The final trailer debuted recently, highlighting 2026’s strong year in animated films.

Illumination brings Mario back with a sequel packed with nostalgia for longtime fans.

Expect vibrant visuals and a massive cast, appealing to anyone who’s enjoyed Mario games.

The final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie went live a few days ago, and between that and Hoppers, we're already off to a pretty strong year in animation, and we love to see it. Both Pixar and Illumination have two movies coming out in 2026, but Illumination is coming in hot with this one, considering how well the first one did both critically and commercially. People seem pretty pumped for this one, as they are bringing in elements from the early series to much more recent examples. There is a target audience, and said audience consists of nearly every human being who has played a Mario game in the last forty years. There have been a lot of posters for this film because the cast of characters is massive, and most of them have been extremely colorful and busy. And then we get ones like this, with Toad in Mario pajamas with a Mario plushie, looking like he just wants to have a chill weekend. We love to see it.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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