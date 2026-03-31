Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

Backrooms: Official Trailer Released As Tickets Go On Sale

A24 has released the official trailer for Backrooms and, thank god, it doesn't tell us much about the film. Tickets are officially on sale.

Article Summary A24 releases the official trailer for Backrooms, keeping plot details under wraps while tickets go on sale.

The trailer highlights the film’s eerie atmosphere, minimalist visuals, and strong ensemble cast.

Backrooms adapts the viral internet phenomenon that began as a 4chan post and YouTube short films.

Kane Parsons directs the film, aiming to capture the unsettling appeal of the original Backrooms lore.

A24 has released the first official trailer for Backrooms and thank god it doesn't tell or showus much, we love to see it. What this trailer does do is use its very impressive cast, limited visuals, soundtrack, and editing to really convey the vibes of what you're in for, but not specifically what you're in for. If the comment sections under this trailer are anything to go by, fans of the original series of shorts are very happy with this adaptation so far. Tickets are officially on sale, so it's time to see if internet popularity translates into ticket sales and if this movie can find a spot during its packed release weekend.

Internet culture moving into the mainstream is far from a new thing. In film, one of the more notable examples would be Slenderman, which went off in a bunch of weird directions. We got a very mediocre movie and an extremely horrific attempted murder. The first generation of people who discovered and built their love of storytelling online is starting to get financing from bigger companies to tell their stories. The tales that began on forums are becoming the stories told in movie theaters. Backrooms is another example of that. The concept of The Backrooms originated on 4chan in 2019 and took on a life of its own. Kane Parsons made a series of short films on YouTube using the concept in 2022, and by February 2023, Backrooms, the movie, was born, with Parsons set to direct.

The film put together an impressive cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. One of the nice things about horror specifically is that the best films are minimalistic and can be done quick and dirty, which is very good for extremely tight production schedules. Filming took place for just over a month from July 25, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and a mere nine months later, the final film is set to be released in theaters.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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