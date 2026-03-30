Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Boston, Guinness World Records, halloween, Illfonic, john carpenter, Michael Myers, PAX East, Trancas International Films

Halloween Fans Set Guinness World Record for Michael Myers Gathering

A new Guinness World Record has been set for the Halloween film series, as several fans dressed as Michael Myers gathered in Boston

Article Summary Halloween fans set a new Guinness World Record in Boston with 254 Michael Myers lookalikes.

The record-breaking event took place at PAX East 2026, celebrating the iconic Halloween franchise.

IllFonic showcased its new Halloween horror game, letting fans experience multiplayer thrills as Myers or Civilians.

John Carpenter joined a special panel virtually to discuss adapting Halloween for an interactive experience.

This past weekend at PAX East 2026, Halloween fans gathered at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston to set a new Guinness World Record for the most Michael Myers gathered in a single location. The event was set up in part because the team at IllFonic was showing off the new Halloween horror game on the way, but the event encouraged all fans of the horror franchise to attend and help, as all they had to do was dress in a very specific manner to look like Myers and help them achieve the goal. The record is now set at 254, and was capped off with a virtual appearance by John Carpenter himself! We have more info from the organizers below as we now look forward to seeing if anyone tries to break that record.

If a Group of Crows is a Murder, What Would You Call a Group of Michael Myers'?

Throughout the weekend, eager fans–inspired by the terrifying character from master horror filmmaker John Carpenter's 1978 film–lined up to get hands-on with the show-exclusive demo, which offered an intense 1v4 multiplayer experience set in the shadowy streets of Haddonfield Heights. Players stepped into the roles of either the relentless Michael Myers or desperate Civilians, navigating a tense, stealth-driven game of survival that faithfully captures the atmosphere of the 1978 classic.

On Saturday, March 28, IllFonic hosted a packed panel exploring how developers and original creators collaborate to build authentic interactive worlds. The discussion featured Ryan Freimann of Compass International Pictures, alongside IllFonic's Jared Gerritzen and Jordan Mathewson, with legendary filmmaker John Carpenter joining virtually. The panel offered fans rare insight into the creative process behind adapting one of horror's most iconic films into an interactive experience.

Later that afternoon, IllFonic, Trancas International Films, and fans made horror history. In front of the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, 254 attendees dressed as Michael Myers gathered to officially break the Guinness World Record title for the largest assembly of the iconic slasher. Donning the signature mask, blue jumpsuit, and prop knife, participants united in a chilling tribute that transformed the streets of Boston into a sea of "Shapes," marking one of the event's most memorable moments.

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