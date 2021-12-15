Everything Everywhere All At Once: First Image, Trailer, and Poster

A24 is heading into the end of 2021, with three movies getting some really intense buzz one way or another. We're also getting a taste of what the 2022 festival season is going to look like for them with the trailer and first details for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Brought to the big screen by the writing and directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as Daniels, and starring the always amazing Michelle Yeoh, this one already looks buckwild just from the first trailer. However, this shouldn't be that surprising since Daniels were the ones that brought people on the journey of Swiss Army Man back in 2016 that people either loved or hated. There is a decent chance that this could be another one of those movies.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxN1T1uxQ2g&ab_channel=A24)

Does this look like it's going to be your sort of thing? Well, it looks like A24 has you covered when it comes to props from this movie. If you head over to their story, they are selling bags of googly eyes from Everything Everywhere All At Once for $2. We don't know how long they will last, but googly eyes improve literally everything in the world, and you should always have some on hand.

Summary: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi

action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. It will be the opening night film at SXSW on March 22, 2022, and will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.