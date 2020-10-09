Allison Williams Stars In STXFilms Horizon Line, Watch The Trailer Now

The trailer for new STXFilms thriller Horizon Line has dropped. Starring Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, and Keith David, and directed by Mikael Marcimain from a script by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken, the film is from the producers behind The Shallows and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Ever been on a plane and wondered how terrifying it would be if you had to suddenly fly it. That is Horizon Line. That sounds terrifying to me, at least. Check out the trailer below.

Horizon Line Synopsis

"From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, HORIZON LINE is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon), who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend's tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that's about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there's no going back."

These types of films are always only as good as the actors, and these two are more than capable. Allison Williams is who she is at this point; I am more excited to see Dreymon outside of The Last Kingdom. He is such a magnetic personality on that show; it will be interesting to see if he can be as charismatic without a sword in his hand. Horizon Line will release soon, and maybe not soon enough. We will keep you posted on the release date.