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Pretty Lethal Director on Building the Film's "Ballet-Fu" Action

The director behind the upcoming action thriller Pretty Lethal discusses the concept behind the film's unique action choreography.

Article Summary Pretty Lethal brings a fresh twist to action by integrating ballet as a core element in its choreography.

Director Vicky Jewson calls the film's unique fighting style "ballet-fu," inspired by dancer movement.

Choreography in Pretty Lethal avoids typical action tropes, focusing on balance, stamina, and discipline.

The film lands on Prime Video March 25, 2026, promising elevated, visually distinct action sequences.

By the end of the month, Prime Video is officially adding a new thriller to its expansive roster that will depict ballet as a major component of its action, instead of just serving as a visual motif. In fact, Pretty Lethal is already said to lean into a heightened, almost pop-art style where movement and physical discipline matter as much as the danger itself, which is a big reason it is not interested in following the usual action template. Now, director Vicky Jewson has even said the key was making sure the choreography never drifted into standard fight language.

Pretty Lethal Director Talks Ballet and Action

In her words, "The first thing [the Pretty Lethal script] told me was that they see their bodies and superpower as armor. I really believe that this was a movie about ballerinas first and foremost, and they're not John Wick, they're not fighters. So for every single fight move, it had to come from a dance move. And that's what ballet-fu is." That choice presumably shapes the film's tone because the dancers do not suddenly become the typical action pros. Still, their advantage is the training they already have, including balance, stamina, and muscle memory, which gives the action a slightly different rhythm than the usual brawling and gunplay.

Officially, the Pretty Lethal story follows five ballerinas on the way to a prestigious dance competition who are barely speaking when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer, a reclusive former ballet prodigy played by Uma Thurman. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong, and when the situation turns deadly, the fractured group has to set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training to survive. The film's recognizable ensemble includes Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, and Uma Thurman, with Michael Culkin and Lydia Leonard also listed in supporting roles.

Pretty Lethal premiered at SXSW on March 13, 2026, and it begins streaming for everyone on Prime Video on March 25, 2026. All things considered, are you looking forward to the film's unique ballet action blender?

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