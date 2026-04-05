Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, day of the dead, highlander, scream 7, scream factory

Blu-ray On My Mind: Part One- Scream 7, Vinegar Syndrome, & More

Blu-ray News of the week includes new release dates for Highlander, The Bride!, Day of the Dead, Scream 7, and more!

Article Summary Blu-ray release news for Highlander, The Bride!, Scream 7, Bring It On Collection, and more fan favorites

Vinegar Syndrome unveils April releases including Mutant, Escape from Death, Faces of Death, and rarities

Shout and Scream Factory debut major June lineup: Day of the Dead 4K, The Burbs, Slither, and more

Day of the Dead deluxe 4K Blu-ray set detailed, packed with exclusive features and new restorations

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-StudioCanal will put out a new 4K Blu-ray combo pack release of the original Highlander, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It will release on June 29. Here is the artwork on the cover.

-All you Bring It On fans can celebrate, as Universal is putting out a seven-movie collection for the franchise. I had no idea there were that many. It is out on May 19.

–Vinegar Syndrome has announced their April releases, and they include Mutant (1984), Escape from Death (1989), Faces of Death (1978), Ténèbres Françaises (1970-1977), and Eurocrime Rarities: Volume 1 (1977-1980). Mutant is my purchase from this batch, and I never in a million years thought I would get a full-blown edition of it to own.

-While it did not do well at all in theaters, some enjoyed The Bride! and those who did can own it on 4K Blu-ray on May 19.

-Lionsgate Limited has announced a new 4K Blu-ray edition of Scream 4 for June 9. Let's hope it is better than the first release. Speaking of Scream, part seven is also set to hit disc on June 16.

-Shout and Scream Factory have announced their June releases, and they include Day of the Dead (1985), The Burbs (1989), The Money Pit (1986), Them! (1954), What Dreams May Come (1998), Bowfinger (1999), Slither (2006), The Flintstones (1994), and Arcane: League of Legends Season Two (2022-2023). What a list! I think the only one I won't be buying is Arcane, because I have no idea what it is. But June will be all about Day of the Dead.

I have purchased…I don't know…156 different versions of Day of the Dead, but this one looks to be THE one. This is a four-disc mega-version of the film, including new 4K scans, a new Dolby Atmos audio track, and tons of new features. Check out the full list below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

EXCLUSIVE NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK , plus 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Track

, plus 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Track NEW Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny

Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny Audio Commentary With Writer/Director George A. Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini, Production Designer Cletus Anderson, And Actress Lori Cardille

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

EXCLUSIVE NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE

NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK , plus 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Track

, plus 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Dual Mono, Isolated Score and Effects Audio Track NEW Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny

Audio Commentary With Author Daniel Kraus And Film Critic Drew McWeeny Audio Commentary With Writer/Director George A. Romero, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini, Production Designer Cletus Anderson, And Actress Lori Cardille

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

"World's End: The Legacy of Day of the Dead" – A Feature Length Documentary About The Making Of Day Of The Dead

DISC FOUR – BLU-RAY

NEW Interview With Actor Lori Cardille

Interview With Actor Lori Cardille NEW Interview With Assistant to Tom Savini/Actor Greg Nicotero

Interview With Assistant to Tom Savini/Actor Greg Nicotero NEW Interview With Composer And First Assistant Director John Harrison

Interview With Composer And First Assistant Director John Harrison NEW Interview With Founder Of The George A. Romero Foundation Suzanne Romero

Interview With Founder Of The George A. Romero Foundation Suzanne Romero NEW Interview With Actor John Amplas

Interview With Actor John Amplas NEW Interview With 2nd Unit Cameraman Ernest Dickerson

Interview With 2nd Unit Cameraman Ernest Dickerson NEW Interview With Filmmaker Tina Romero

Interview With Filmmaker Tina Romero NEW "Monster Mania: Restoring Day Of The Dead'"

"Monster Mania: Restoring Day Of The Dead'" NEW "Stink of the Dead" – Featurette

"Stink of the Dead" – Featurette Underground: A Look Into The Day Of The Dead Mines

Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini's Archives

Wampum Mine Promotional Video

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Whew! So much news this week that we need a part two! Look for that tomorrow, where we go into even more release dates, pickups for the week, and a review!

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