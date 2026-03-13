Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

A KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Is Officially Greenlit

Netflix has officially confirmed that a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is in the works, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans set to return.

The original film sparked a major global fandom and even inspired a real-world K-pop group after its huge success.

Netflix and Sony executives praised the creative vision and cross-cultural impact, promising an expanded universe.

No release window for KPop Demon Hunters 2 yet, but a 2029 date is likely due to the long animation production timeline.

To say that KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive hit might be the understatement of last year. It's not every day a movie is so good it essentially forces the existence of a new pop group just because the music is that good. There have been a lot of fictional bands in movies, and what's happened with everything related to this movie is unprecedented. Ever since it took off like a rocket, we all knew a sequel was inevitable. While the project was all but confirmed months ago, and there was even a reported release year, that is going to make fans impatient because people forget that animated movies are very long labors of love. Netflix officially confirmed the development of a second film. And because every studio wants lightning to strike twice, they have confirmed that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are set to return, and this will be the first movie in a multi-picture exclusive deal with Netflix. We love that for them.

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," says Kang. "There's so much more to this world we have built, and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Appelhans says, "These characters are like family to us; their world has become our second home. We're excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together."

We also got statements from Sony and Netflix executives gushing about the success of KPop Demon Hunters on such a massive level.

"With KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie and Chris didn't just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres," says Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. "We're incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world."

Chairman of Netflix Film, Dan Lin, says, "Maggie and Chris were brave enough to take a bold creative swing by telling a story that was both deeply personal and broke cultural barriers. At Netflix, our goal is to make someone's favorite movie, and they did that by making the most popular Netflix movie of all time! There's so much more story to tell, and we can't wait to bring more HUNTR/X to fans everywhere."

"Championing the bold creative visions of our filmmakers is at the heart of everything we do at Sony Pictures Animation," say Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation. "Maggie and Chris brought their incredibly distinct perspectives to this film, telling a story audiences embraced around the globe. We are thrilled to work with them to expand their vision in the next chapter."

There isn't any release window given for a KPop Demon Hunters 2, but the last year we heard was 2029, and that sounds about right for an animated movie. The first movie turned out as good as it did because the people involved invested time in it. If you want the sequel to hit, you can't rush the process. Nothing good comes from rushed production. And some time for an awards season victory lap would be nice, too.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

