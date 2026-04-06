Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Dove Cameron, Hot Year, kathryn newton, Roxy Sophie Sorkin, Storm Reid

Hot Year: Thriller To Star Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid, Dove Cameron

A new thriller starring Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid, and Dove Cameron, titled Hot Year, is going into production soon.

Article Summary Hot Year is a new thriller starring Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid, and Dove Cameron, entering production soon.

Directed by Roxy Sorkin in her feature debut, Hot Year explores raw honesty and intense themes of womanhood.

The film's unique voice, bold script, and stellar cast promise an unpredictable, emotional cinematic experience.

Produced by Wagner Entertainment and Killer Films, Hot Year brings a gripping story about friendship to the screen.

Hot Year is a new thriller that will mark the directorial debut of Roxy Sophie Sorkin, who also wrote the script. It will star Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid, Dove Cameron, J. Smith Cameron, and Owen Painter. "Hot Year is an exploration into brutal honesty and boiling, seething, grotesque womanhood. It's a movie I wish I had held dear when I was 18. It's a forehead kiss and a spit in the face. Be prepared to wear fairy wings and bring Fireball," said Sorkin of the film. Deadline reports that Wagner Entertainment's Jordan Wagner and Killer Films' Christine Vachon will produce the film, along with Evan Silverberg and Dylan Conklin for Entertainment 360, and Ilya Stewart for Hype Studios. Ryan Hamilton will executive produce for Wagner Entertainment, and Amanda Larney will co-produce, with George Bicknell as associate producer. Newton will exec produce.

Hot Year Has A Great Cast

According to the Deadline announcement, Hot Year will "follow two childhood best friends whose bond is pushed to the brink after a revenge plan against an ex-boyfriend spirals into a violent incident they can't take back. Over the course of one feverish night, the pair must navigate the consequences of their actions as buried trauma, loyalty, and identity collide."

"Roxy has a really distinct and exciting voice as a filmmaker," said Wagner. "It's a bold script, emotional, but also fun and unpredictable in a way that feels fresh. Hot Year taps into something very real about friendship and identity at that age, and I think audiences are going to really connect with it. We couldn't have asked for a better cast to bring this to life, and I'm really looking forward to seeing Roxy

bring this world to the screen alongside an incredible group of artists."

I am in. This cast is fantastic, the premise has a great hook, and I really don't have anything else to say except why can't I watch this right now?

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