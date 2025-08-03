Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, tom holland

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Shares First Look Images

Following two more casting announcements and a suit reveal, Tom Holland shared two first-look images from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Tom Holland debuts first-look images from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on social media.

New casting announcements and an updated Spider-Man suit add fresh excitement to the upcoming MCU film.

The official title was revealed at CinemaCon 2025, but plot details remain tightly under wraps for now.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

On the heels of two more cast confirmations and a new suit reveal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland took to social media today to share some first-look pictures from the set of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the moment, we don't know that much about the movie, but there are multiple people from all over the MCU who are reprising their roles. We also know that Peter exists in a world where no one knows who he is, and he's going to be extremely isolated. Between that and the death of Aunt May, that is a recipe for disaster. It's also very on brand for Peter because it wouldn't be a Spider-Man story if it weren't one far too young man against the world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!