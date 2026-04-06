Posted in: Box Office, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Project Hail Mary, the drama, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Weekend Box Office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Dominates Easter Box Office

As expected, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie completely dominated the Easter weekend box office all around the world.

Article Summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie leads the Easter box office with a massive $190.8 million US debut.

Global box office launch for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits $372 million, topping charts worldwide.

Project Hail Mary holds strong at No. 2, surpassing $200 million domestic and $400 million globally.

New releases like The Drama cannot compete, as Mario continues its blockbuster box office run.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie completely took over the world's box office this past weekend. For the five-day holiday, the film took in $190.8 million here in the States, giving it the highest opening of 2026 by far. That does, however, put it a tad behind the first film by about $15 million. It finishes well above tracking and, worldwide, starts off with a stellar $372 million. All the opening numbers, domestically and worldwide, place it at number one for the year to date. The film also pushed the 2026 domestic box office over the $2 billion mark, faster than we reached that mark in 2025. Now we see if this has the legs that the first film had.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Rules The World

Project Hail Mary held its own against the stiff competition posed by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It only dropped -43% and took in another $30.6 million. That sends it over the $200 million mark in the US, and worldwide, it has now crossed the $400 million threshold. The other wide release of the weekend, the controversial A24 film The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, scored $14.6 million. Not bad, not good. Just a solid opening.

The Easter weekend box office top five:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie- $190.8 million Project Hail Mary- $30.6 million The Drama- $14.6 million Hoppers- $5.8 million Reminders of Him- $2.2 million

This week, three new films enter the box office, trying to take money from Mario. Lionsgate opens MMA drama Beast, starring Russel Crowe. Horror fans have Faces of Death opening, and romance fans have You, Me, & Tuscany. None of them will come close to threatening The Super Mario Galaxy Movie for the top spot, and I don't think any of them will best Project Hail Mary for second either. I will be curious to see if Faces of Death makes any noise; some reviews are pretty positive on that one.

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